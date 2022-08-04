ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Popular ‘Stray’ cat video game helps real-life felines

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DLGZ_0h4tTo0Z00

NEW YORK (AP) — The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation “Stray” doesn’t just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real-world cats as well.

NEAR YOU: Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing “Stray” while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters and other cat-related charities. Annapurna Interactive, the game’s publisher, also promoted “Stray” by offering two cat rescue and adoption agencies copies of the game to raffle off and renting out a New York cat cafe.

Livestreaming game play for charity isn’t new, but the resonance “Stray” quickly found from cat lovers is unusual. It was the fourth most watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch, the streaming platform said.

CRIME: Girl tied to bed posts in home with two dead bodies chewed herself free from restraints, investigators say

Viewers watch as players navigate the adventurous feline through an aging industrial landscape doing normal cat stuff — balancing on railings, walking on keyboards and knocking things off shelves — to solve puzzles and evade enemies.

About 80% of the game’s development team are “cat owners and cat lovers” and a real-life orange stray as well as their own cats helped inspire the game, one creator said.

“I certainly hope that maybe some people will be inspired to help actual strays in real life — knowing that having an animal and a companion is a responsibility,” said producer Swann Martin-Raget, of the BlueTwelve gaming studio in Montpellier, in southern France.

TRENDING: Cats classified as ‘invasive alien species’ by scientific institute

When Annapurna Interactive reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society to partner before the game’s launch on July 19, they jumped at the chance, marketing specialist Brendan Gepson said.

“The whole game and the whole culture around the game, it’s all about a love of cats,” Gepson said. “It meshed really well with the shelter and our mission.”

The shelter got four copies of the game to give away and solicited donations for $5 to be entered into a raffle to win one. In a week, they raised $7,000, Gepson said, with the vast majority of the 550 donors being new to them, including people donating from Germany and Malta. The company also donated $1,035 to the shelter.

“It was really mutually beneficial,” Gepson said. ”They got some really good PR out of it and we got a whole new donor base out of it.”

Annapurna also bought out Meow Parlour, the New York cat cafe and adoption agency, for a weekend, as well as donating $1,000. Visitors who made reservations could buy “Stray” themed merchandise and play the game for 20 minutes while surrounded by cats. (The game also captivates cats, videos on social media show.)

Jeff Legaspi, Annapurna Interactive’s marketing director, said it made sense for the game’s launch to do something “positively impactful and hopefully bring more awareness to adopting and not shopping for a new pet.”

Annapurna declined to disclose sales or download figures for the game, which is available on PlayStation and the Steam platform. However, according to Steam monitor SteamDB, “Stray” has been the No. 1 purchased game for the past two weeks.

North Shore Animal League America, which rescues tens of thousands of animals each year, said it hadn’t seen any increase in traffic from the game but they did receive more than $800 thanks to a gamer .

In a happy coincidence, the shelter had just set up a profile on the platform Tiltify, which allows nonprofits to receive donations from video streams, the week the game launched. The player channeled donations to the shelter, smashing her initial goal of $200.

“We are seeing Tiltify and livestreaming as this whole new way for us to engage a whole different audience,” said Carol Marchesano, the rescue’s senior digital marketing director. Usually, though, organizations need to reach out to online personalities to coordinate livestreams, which can take a lot of work, she said.

VIDEO: Connecticut man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen

About nine campaigns on Tiltify mention the game “Stray,” the company’s CEO Michael Wasserman said. JustGiving, which also facilitates charity livestreams, said it identified two campaigns with the game.

For his part, Gepson from Nebraska reached out to an Omaha resident who goes by the name TreyDay1014 online to run a charity livestream. Trey, who asked that his last name not be used, has two cats, one of which he adopted from the shelter.

Last week, he narrated to viewers watching live on the platform Twitch as his cat character batted another cat’s tail and danced along railings.

“If I found out my cat was outside doing this, I’d be upset,” Trey said, as his character jumped across a perilous distance. Moments later, a rusty pipe broke, sending the tabby down a gut-wrenching plunge into the darkness.

“That is a poor baby,” Trey said somberly, “but we are okay.”

A $25 donation followed the fall, pushing the amount raised by Trey for the Nebraska shelter to over $100 in about 30 minutes. By the end of four and a half hours of play, donations totaled $1,500. His goal had been to raise $200.

TRENDING: Lost WV cat makes 40-mile journey to new owner’s home

“This has opened my eyes to being able to use this platform for a lot more good than just playing video games,” Trey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

State Fair WV explains protocols to be taken due to swine flu

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State fair is back again this year, but safety measures are being considered more closely due to a possible case of Swine Flu in the Mountain State. State Fair West Virginia is aware of the situation with the Swine Flu and how it affected West Virginia, but Kelly Collins, CEO […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Connecticut State
WVNS

$3.3 million program announced to help homes become prepared in the weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced today, August 2, 2022, a new Weatherization Assistance Program to help homes reduce energy costs. The grant, totaling to $3.3 million, will fund 12 agencies in WV to help reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving their energy efficiency. Weatherization crews use computerized energy audits and advanced […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.   At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Man killed in Caldwell hit and run

UPDATE (MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022, 2:23 P.M.) CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — The identity of a man who was killed during a hit and run in the Caldwell area was released. Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29, 2022. Trooper First Class D.P. […]
CALDWELL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Felines#Cat Owners#Popular Stray#Annapurna Interactive
WVNS

Local Humane Society overcrowded, needs help with adoptions

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Greenbrier County Humane Society is over capacity for cats. Whether you’re looking for an energetic young kitty or a loyal older cat, the humane society needs the feline parents of Greenbrier County to help them deal with their overcrowding situation. “We’re doing better with dogs, but with cats, we are pretty […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
GRAY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WVNS

Dolly Parton visiting WV to celebrate Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — We have a good ole’ country girl coming to visit the Mountain State! Country music legend, Dolly Parton, will be visiting in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. The singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate is coming to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 13 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The thirteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the gruesome murder of a random, innocent victim, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
GARRETT, KY
WVNS

New Sophia Goodwill opening in September

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

High school football is one step closer to kickoff

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Summer workouts, afternoons in the weight room, and seven-on-seven matchups each have their special place in the progression of a team’s offseason. But nothing can quite compare to stepping out on the practice field for the first time. “Yeah it is a little hard I mean sitting in there anxious […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy