Maryland football's Dante Trader eyeing return to being a two-sport athlete

Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
2023 4-Star Guard Jamie Kaiser Commits to Maryland
Maryland added to their backcourt in the 2023 recruiting class today with the news that guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. has committed to the Terps. Depending on what recruiting service you go by, Kaiser is either a three star or four star recruit and joins four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe as the second commit in Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class. While Rivals listed Kaiser as a three-star prospect, 247Sports lists the 6’6 wing as a four-star recruit and the 73rd best recruit in his class. Kaiser, a Virginia native, also held offers from a number of schools including Indiana, Illinois, Georgetown and Virginia.
UMD, Georgetown face off in alumni basketball game
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Alumni from Georgetown and Maryland basketball faced off in a special alumni game held by the Alumni Basketball League at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland. DawgTalk (Georgetown) defeated College Park Boys (Maryland), 117-91.
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
Maryland Football: Opposing coaches dish anonymously on "fearless" Locksley, Terps' biggest question marks
In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: True Freshman KJ Winston Looks to Build on Decorated Career at DeMatha
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we will be taking a look at true freshman safety KJ Winston. Before Penn State: Born Kevin Winston Jr, the Penn State Class of 2022 signee played at the legendary DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
fightnews.com
Weights From Hanover, MD
(WBC USNBC super featherweight title) (American Boxing Federation USA featherweight title) Promoter: Christen & Tony Jeter (Jeter Promotions)
chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Herring Bay/Deale, Maryland
Located 15 miles south of Annapolis and 30 miles north of Solomons. Home to the largest amount of deep-water, protected boat slips on the Bay. Herring Bay is the location of choice for boaters who live in the Washington D.C. area. Once you get there, you are smack in the middle of the Bay, which means easy trips to Eastern Bay and St. Michaels as well as the Choptank River and Oxford or Cambridge. And of course, all those lovely fishing grounds will be right there, which makes Herring Bay a convenient destination as well as a central starting point. A down-home vibe and array of quirky dock bars makes it great place to spend a weekend as well.
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
baltimorebrew.com
A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower
Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
chesapeakebaymagazine.com
St. Michaels, Maryland
Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
WJLA
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!
We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
popville.com
Don’t Drive Through This Either – Minnesota Ave edition
Thanks Steve for sending from Deanwood at 5:30pm. To the videos:
Wbaltv.com
Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital
A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
