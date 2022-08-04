COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier

Read on 991thewhale.com
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
WETM
Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday and Monday
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
Fast Information in Southern Tier Now Available by Text
Residents can now text to get information from the Susquehanna River Region 211 information service. The United Way of Broome County and Susquehanna River 211 have announced the new service allowing residents to text their zip code to TXT211 that’s 898211 to be immediately connected to an information and referral specialist.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Heath Sciences Building
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is projecting Heat Index values to possibly climb into the triple digits August 4 as the mercury gets into the mid-90s and the dewpoints clock in at the upper 60s to low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Broome, Tioga and Tompkins...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
nylcv.org
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
