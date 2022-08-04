AG Paxton Joins 21 States in Amicus Brief to U.S. Supreme Court to Reexamine Spending Clause Precedent

Read on thekatynews.com
insideedition.com
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
CNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Texas Republicans sue law firm Sidley Austin and threaten to disbar all of its attorneys because they 'paid for staff to travel for abortions'
Texas Republicans have sued law firm Sidley Austin and threatened to have its attorneys disbarred because they allegedly paid for staff to travel for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. In a letter that was posted on Twitter, the Republicans demanded that the law firm 'act accordingly' and preserve...
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
Appeals court weighs if Biden HHS can force doctors to perform transgender surgeries
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit brought by nearly 20,000 religious physicians challenging the Department of Health and Human Services rule they say requires doctors to perform gender transition procedures against their conscience.
US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
South Carolina abortion ban allowed as high court hears challenge
July 26 (Reuters) - A South Carolina judge on Tuesday declined to block the state's ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy while the state's highest court considers a challenge to it by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
