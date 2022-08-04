Arrests made in the homicide at 2400 Rugged Drive East

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are working to find out more about a shooting in the southeast part of the city that left two dead on Friday.On August 5 just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive on a shooting call. When they arrived, police found David Blair, 67, and Johnny Blair, 61, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.So far, police said they are still investigating possible motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not say how or if the two decedents were related.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective John Valdez, #7298, via email or by phone at 214-671-3623. Please reference case number 141702-2022.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO