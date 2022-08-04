As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

Read on madison365.com
Madison365 Week in Review for August 6
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration open now!. Rashad Cobb has been named Citizen of the Year in Green Bay. A white Appleton man was. arrested in the assault of a Black woman. ‘. BMO Harris Bank announced $650,000...
Darrin Madison hopes to inspire people to become more politically involved as he vies for 10th Assembly District seat
With the stream of campaign commercials and the ‘do we have your vote?’ texts that may pop up on your phone, it’s no surprise that election season is in full swing. From governor to the state senate, citizens have many important decisions to make that will impact not only themselves but their communities as well. Darrin Madison is fighting to make sure constituents know their options and where he stands in the political landscape. The Milwaukee native is focused and determined as he runs for the District 10 seat of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Nikki Purvis named CEO of African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin’s Board of Directors announced Thursday that Nikki Purvis has been named the Chamber’s new President and CEO. In a release posted to its website, Purvis is described as “an experienced business leader and advocate.” Purvis takes the Chamber lead following the departure of Ossie C. Kendrix, Jr. Kendrix is now chief operating officer at The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center in Dallas.
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.” After 14 years, Jeff Burkhart prepares to say goodbye to Literacy Network
“The Literacy Network will always be a big part of me. I’ve done this work for a really long time and I love it and I’m really going to miss it,” says Literacy Network Executive Director Jeff Burkhart. “I am grateful for all of the support we’ve received over the years.”
100 Black Men of Madison’s 27th annual Back to School Celebration
The 100 Black Men of Madison will host its 27th annual Back to School Celebration at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College, 2429 S. Perry St., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 8-11 a.m. All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited...
Retiring Rep. Sondy Pope endorses Chad Kemp in primary to succeed her in State Assembly
Retiring Democratic Representative Sondy Pope (D-Mt Horeb) has endorsed Verona Common Council President Chad Kemp to succeed her representing District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, the Kemp campaign announced in a press release Sunday night. District 80 encompasses much of western Dane County as well as portions of Iowa...
As summer activities wind down, Black Girl Magic Kick Off event looks to energize girls for new school year
Black Girl Magic Educational Services (BGMES) is a community where Black girls are celebrated, empowered and connected to their peers and professional Black women mentors. A recent Black Girl Magic trip to Chicago so see a WNBA game was a transformational event for the girls in the program as the organization rounds out its summer programming and gets ready for the upcoming school year.
Latinos United for College Education Scholarships (LUCES) 2022 Gala
Latinos United for College Education Scholarships (LUCES) 2022 Gala will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center. LUCES is nonprofit organization that works to ensure bright futures for young Latinos in Wisconsin by providing several merit– and need-based scholarships.
Africa Fest 2022
Africa Fest 2022 will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Africa Fest is an annual celebration which educates and promotes diversity by showcasing African cultural heritages to residents in the Greater Madison area via Stage Performances, Arts & Crafts, Taste of Africa and Strides For Africa.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Leading and Learning Through Innovation with Kaleem Caire
This week Henry talks to One City Schools Founder and CEO Kaleem Caire about failure, resistance, persistence, and the importance of innovation in education. Real Talk with Henry Sanders is presented by Park Bank.
9th Annual Roll and Stroll looks to raise $100,000 for pancreas cancer research
The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center invites the community to its 9th Annual Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer taking place on Sunday, Aug. 14. Gerianne Holzman, chair of the Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer, tells Madison365 that talks of the event began about 11 years ago within a group of people supporting pancreas cancer patients in Madison that is now known as the Pancreas Cancer Task Force.
Gilda’s Club Urges You to #GetScreened for Cancer
Gilda’s Club Madison, our local Cancer Support Community, encourages our friends and neighbors to take the #GetScreened pledge and get regular cancer screenings. Gilda’s Club’s CEO, Lannia Stenz, shared, “Many people in our community held off on getting routine cancer screening during the pandemic. Sadly, that means that people are often finding their cancer at a later stage. Gilda’s Club is here for people living with cancer at any stage but we strongly urge you to get those screenings. It’s incredibly important to catch cancer as early as possible.”
It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 27
Marlén Gongora joins us this morning to talk about a major grant coming to Wisconsin to tackle dementia in Indigenous communities. Plus, Rob has a recap of not one but two Forward Madison matches, and most of the COVID stats have leveled off for now.
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: The writing on the chalkboard
Recorded live at the 2022 Men’s Leadership Summit presented by Park Bank. Dr. Tremayne Clardy, David Hart, Kyree Brooks, Mike Hernandez and Marcio Sierra discuss how Wisconsin can attract and retain the best educators.
Miss Texas USA title goes to Asian American woman for the first time
NORTH TEXAS, Texas (KTVT) — R’Bonney Gabriel can proudly wear the crown – as soon as she was named Miss Texas USA, she had just opened doors for so many. She explains, “it’s a very proud feeling that I am the first Asian American to win Miss Texas USA. I feel like I’ve been able to inspire more Asian Americans to go after pageants or whatever career field they want…. even if they didn’t see someone like them in that space. It’s a great example to just pave the way.”
Alex Lasry to end bid for US Senate, endorse Mandela Barnes
(CNN) — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to end his US Senate bid on Wednesday, multiple Democrats tell CNN, just two weeks before Wisconsin’s Democratic primary and after spending more than $12 million on his campaign. The decision is a surprising move from a candidate who polls...
BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin celebrates first anniversary
When thinking about birding as a hobby, many may not initially associate such a niche interest with communities of color. The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin addresses such thoughts with action by presenting new perspectives and new opportunities for people of color looking to get into the wonderful pastime in Wisconsin’s great outdoors. The club hosted its one-year anniversary event at Sun Patrick Marsh in Sun Prairie on Sunday, July 24, and co-founders Dr. Jeff Galligan and Dexter Patterson along with Milwaukee Chapter Coordinator Rita Flores Wiskowski had a conversation with Madison365 about the creation of BIPOC Birding Club, how it is going so far, and what hopes they have moving forward.
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will take place Thursday, Aug. 11, 4-8 p.m. on State Street in downtown Madison. Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live...
Pandemic support fading for 1 in 12 Wisconsinites who were food insecure
Margaret Benton has held many roles since she moved to Wisconsin nearly 20 years ago. With eight children — two living at home and others who live close to her house in Sun Prairie — Benton, 48, juggles motherhood with three jobs. She works as a cashier at T.J. Maxx, a bistro hostess at the East Madison Marriott Hotel and a social services specialist at Tellurian Behavioral Health.
