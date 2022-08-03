Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church

Read on 1027wbow.com
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for all children.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local festival will be making its way back to Knox County this weekend. The Watermelon Fest starts Friday night at 5 p.m. and will continue through Saturday. The festival is packed with several watermelon-themed activities, such as a watermelon eating contest, unique vendors, the...
