Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Florida Man Attacked By Lawn Worker With Weed Wacker
A Florida man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked with a weed wacker. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, on Wednesday a landscaper who had been working for the victim did unauthorized work and demanded
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
WESH
FWC: Person bitten by Florida alligator hospitalized
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Related Video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted Wednesday about a person who was bitten by an alligator. WFLA reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted FWC around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, which occurred at Lake Thonotosassa.
Florida Man Arrested After Pulling AR-15 In Parking Space Dispute
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives have arrested a 44-year-old man in the aftermath of an armed dispute over parking that occurred in late July of this year David H. Berry, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after further investigation by the
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
'He has some fight in him': Young dolphin rescued from crab trap improving at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla — A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap in late July at Clearwater Beach is still in critical condition, but improving, SeaWorld announced in a social media video Thursday. The rescue and rehabilitation team has been working around the clock to see the dolphin's health get...
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Manatee County woman wins top prize-winning scratch-off lottery ticket
A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
Mysuncoast.com
Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
fox13news.com
Man rushed to the hospital after being bitten by gator on Lake Thonotosassa, officials say
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. Wednesday it happened in Hillsborough County. The man was seriously injured after being bitten by the gator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. The man was swimming...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Massachusetts Couple Sue Clearwater Ice Cream Parlor After Losing Baby In Florida Listeria Outbreak
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Massachusetts couple has filed a lawsuit against a local ice cream store after the couple was allegedly sold contaminated ice cream at Clearwater parlor manufactured by Big Olaf a Sarasota company According to the lawsuit, Plaintiff Kristen and Frank Hopkins traveled
