ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park

By FOX 35 News Staff
wogx.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

FWC: Person bitten by Florida alligator hospitalized

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Related Video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted Wednesday about a person who was bitten by an alligator. WFLA reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted FWC around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, which occurred at Lake Thonotosassa.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Manatee#Gator#Myakka River State Park
WFLA

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Mysuncoast.com

Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy