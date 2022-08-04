ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CFB Question Going Viral: Can You Remain Friends W/ Someone Who's Wedding Is In The Fall?

By Larry Leo
tigerdroppings.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Francis in St Francisville

Took the family last night. First time going since Covid. Their thin fried catfish used to be really good and had pretty good service. Well that shite they are serving isn't real catfish, not thin and the service is terrible. Our waiter never checked on for drink refills. I asked for cocktails sauce when our food was delivered and waiter never brought any. IT took 30 minutes to get the check once we were done eating.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

