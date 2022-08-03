ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Whittaker wins Nebraska Women’s Amateur, sweeps state majors

By Nebraska Golf Association
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022

It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
AMES, IA
KSNB Local4

Kearney Little League drops first game of Midwest Regional

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KSNB) - Kearney Little League played its first-round game of the Midwest Regional against the Wisconsin State Champion Kenosha. Nebraska held Wisconsin to a 1-0 lead through five innings, but fell into a 4-0 hole after the fifth. Then, Wisconsin scored an inside-the-park grand slam to put up four more runs and take a 9-0 lead.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Nebraska’s opponents in 2022

There’s been a recent common theme among those who cover the Nebraska Cornhuskers professionally, and that theme is ranking the difficulty of the Husker’s opponents in 2022. You can find 247Sports’ coverage here and the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage here. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as we will have all the latest coverage of the opening kickoff in Week 0 all the way to the end of the season at Iowa in November. Nebraska officially kicks off the season on August 27th when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The last time the Huskers played over was in the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy