Jefferson, ME

lcnme.com

Marian M. Swift

Marian M. Swift, 89, a lifelong resident of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, just two days after her 89th birthday, at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta. Marian was born in Waldoboro on Aug. 1, 1933 to Ainsley and Thelma (Benner) Moody. Marian grew...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway (Map U9 Lot 15), a mineral extraction/ gravel pit at 192 Simon Road (Map R20 Lot 3), and a minor event center at 122 Atlantic Highway (Map R4 Lot 40). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF BREMEN

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s. website at www.bremenmaine.org. Applications for Review. Marcella Livingston. Map 003, Lot 029,...
BREMEN, ME
lcnme.com

Sisters-In-Law Bring Salt + Pepper Social To Newcastle

A little over two years after launching their catering company through pop-up dinners and to-go meals, sisters-in-law Payson Cunningham and Shelby Faux opened a plant-based market and deli in Newcastle. On July 23, Cunningham and Faux opened the Salt + Pepper Social at 67 Main St. in Newcastle, the former...
NEWCASTLE, ME
lcnme.com

Bringing Food Home

Lincoln County is blessed with an abundance of local restaurants and food-related businesses. From familiar favorites to newer arrivals, these eateries cater to different tastes and highlight different industries. Supporting these local businesses provides numerous economic and environmental benefits to the area. To begin with, dollars spent at your favorite...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

NOTICE OF SALE OF TAX ACQUIRED PROPERTY

ITEM 1) Town Map R8, Lot 19, 0.2 acres, located at 19 Hoak Road, formerly owned by Randall H. Achorn Estate. ITEM 2) Town Map R20, Lot 51A, 6 acres, land and buildings, located at 914 Old Augusta Road, formerly owned by Wayne A. Flaherty, and former owner occupied. Bids...
WALDOBORO, ME

