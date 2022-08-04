The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on August 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway (Map U9 Lot 15), a mineral extraction/ gravel pit at 192 Simon Road (Map R20 Lot 3), and a minor event center at 122 Atlantic Highway (Map R4 Lot 40). The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO