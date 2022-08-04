Massive Crocodile Rescued After Getting Stuck In Flooded Canal

Read on dailyphew.com
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
Hunting the Nile Crocodile in Zambia
The Nile crocodile, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated African game animals. Crocs lurked the Earth’s waters for more than 80 million years (they once hunted dinosaurs), and they now sit at the top of the food chain throughout much of Africa. Earlier this summer I...
Rescuers Are Desperately Trying to Save a Whale Stranded in the River Seine
A Beluga whale stranded in the River Seine for six days has been given a vitamin injection in a desperate attempt to stop it from starving to death. Environmentalists in France have been working to rescue the severely malnourished and dangerously thin whale with little progress. With the Beluga refusing to eat the live trout and frozen herring tossed his way, experts have turned to a vitamin-infused injection that they hope will help the whale regain enough strength to find its way back to the sea as it is currently too weak to survive a physical rescue.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
natureworldnews.com
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
A Walrus Named Freya Is Sinking Boats And Causing Mayhem In Norway
A hefty and charismatic walrus named Freya is winning ardent fans and her share of haters after taking up residence in Norway harbors and hauling her 1,500-pound self up to lounge on boats. This has been a problem for boats that are “not walrus-worthy,” as German broadcaster Deutsche Welle put...
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
ohmymag.co.uk
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
What is the fastest animal in the world? The quickest creatures on land, air and sea.
Ever wondered about the world's fastest animal? Wonder no more. Here is your guide to nature's speediest creatures by land, air, and sea.
Elderly Woman Falls Into Florida Pond and Is Killed by Gators
An elderly Florida woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and was killed by alligators who grabbed her as she struggled in the water. WINK reports that the unidentified woman’s body was recovered, and two gators—one almost 9 feet long—were removed from the pond by state wildlife experts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that alligators “become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals.”
Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food
French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
Researchers captured a rare flower-like sea pen on video in the deep sea and believe it could be a new species.
dailyphew.com
Puppy Who Lost All 4 Paws In Korean Meat Market Finally Gets Adopted
Hung upside down in a dark room, the 2-year-old dog was constantly beaten to make her meat more tender. Her legs were bound so tightly that her flesh got infected and started rotting. Being no use as meat, the pooch was left to die in a garbage bag in a dog meat slaughter region of South Korea. Luckily, she was found in time.
One Dead and Six Injured as Luxury Yacht Smashes Into Rocks: Report
A British man has reportedly died and six other people were left injured when their luxury yacht crashed into rocks off the coast of Italy on Sunday evening. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be the owner of the boat and in his sixties, was trying to avoid a collision with another vessel when disaster struck near Porto Cervo in Sardinia. The 70-foot luxury yacht was said to have half-sunk as passing boats raised the alarm with coast guard authorities, who arrived at the scene to find the British man unconscious after the crash. He died while being transferred to a hospital. Two other passengers are in serious condition, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported, while the other four people on the boat were given treatment by medics in Porto Cervo. “The theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another that didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.
