$13.7 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in July With Another $870,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15.4 Million

Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund to Help Those Facing Foreclosure Due to COVID-19
The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund provides mortgage assistance to Louisiana homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 and who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. The program will provide up to $25,000 in financial aid to low- to moderate-income families who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
L'Observateur
Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal...
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
LEAP 2022 Scores – Southwest Louisiana School Report Card
The 2021-22 LEAP test scores have finally been announced! This week the Louisiana Department of Education, brought some good news along with details on how schools in SWLA performed. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test that students across the state, 3rd-8th grad, take at the end of each school. It has five achievement levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, mastery, and proficient. The mastery or proficiency score indicates the student is prepared to go on to the next grade level.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) P-EBT program...
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
thesource.com
Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond
A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
