Louisiana State

$13.7 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in July With Another $870,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15.4 Million

louisianalottery.com
 2 days ago
L'Observateur

Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
LAPLACE, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal...
Magic 1470AM

LEAP 2022 Scores – Southwest Louisiana School Report Card

The 2021-22 LEAP test scores have finally been announced! This week the Louisiana Department of Education, brought some good news along with details on how schools in SWLA performed. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test that students across the state, 3rd-8th grad, take at the end of each school. It has five achievement levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, mastery, and proficient. The mastery or proficiency score indicates the student is prepared to go on to the next grade level.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. This is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) P-EBT program...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
KTBS

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is

Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
thesource.com

Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond

A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE

