3D printed ultrastrong and ductile alloy developed by UMass Amherst and Georgia Tech

Read on www.tctmagazine.com
Related
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
How Universities Are Offering New Ways to Help Freshmen Upended by Pandemic
Some public colleges and universities in metro Atlanta are offering extra help this summer to prep first year students for the fall semester amid concerns that the pandemic left many high school students unprepared for higher education. Georgia Gwinnett College is offering expanded orientation sessions to help students adjust to campus life. Kennesaw State University offers […]
Nature.com
Small-world complex network generation on a digital quantum processor
Quantum cellular automata (QCA) evolve qubits in a quantum circuit depending only on the states of their neighborhoods and model how rich physical complexity can emerge from a simple set of underlying dynamical rules. The inability of classical computers to simulate large quantum systems hinders the elucidation of quantum cellular automata, but quantum computers offer an ideal simulation platform. Here, we experimentally realize QCA on a digital quantum processor, simulating a one-dimensional Goldilocks rule on chains of up to 23 superconducting qubits. We calculate calibrated and error-mitigated population dynamics and complex network measures, which indicate the formation of small-world mutual information networks. These networks decohere at fixed circuit depth independent of system size, the largest of which corresponding to 1,056 two-qubit gates. Such computations may enable the employment of QCA in applications like the simulation of strongly-correlated matter or beyond-classical computational demonstrations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
MIT Engineers Use 19th-Century Holographic Technique To Create Color-Changing Stretchy Film
Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an exciting new smart material that responds to being stretched or pressured by changing color. It's even possible to encode secret messages on it and it’s all thanks its microscopic structure rather than to chemical additives or dyes. Oh, and the technology for this futuristic material actually comes from the year 1891.
Nature.com
Multi-modal Dataset of a Polycrystalline Metallic Material: 3D Microstructure and Deformation Fields
The development of high-fidelity mechanical property prediction models for the design of polycrystalline materials relies on large volumes of microstructural feature data. Concurrently, at these same scales, the deformation fields that develop during mechanical loading can be highly heterogeneous. Spatially correlated measurements of 3D microstructure and the ensuing deformation fields at the micro-scale would provide highly valuable insight into the relationship between microstructure and macroscopic mechanical response. They would also provide direct validation for numerical simulations that can guide and speed up the design of new materials and microstructures. However, to date, such data have been rare. Here, a one-of-a-kind, multi-modal dataset is presented that combines recent state-of-the-art experimental developments in 3D tomography and high-resolution deformation field measurements.
Nature.com
Reservoir computing on a silicon platform with a ferroelectric field-effect transistor
Reservoir computing offers efficient processing of time-series data with exceptionally low training cost for real-time computing in edge devices where energy and hardware resources are limited. Here, we report reservoir computing hardware based on a ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) consisting of silicon and ferroelectric hafnium zirconium oxide. The rich dynamics originating from the ferroelectric polarization dynamics and polarization-charge coupling are the keys leading to the essential properties for reservoir computing: the short-term memory and high-dimensional nonlinear transform function. We demonstrate that an FeFET-based reservoir computing system can successfully solve computational tasks on time-series data processing including nonlinear time series prediction after training with simple regression. Due to the FeFET's high feasibility of implementation on the silicon platform, the systems have flexibility in both device- and circuit-level designs, and have a high potential for on-chip integration with existing computing technologies towards the realization of advanced intelligent systems.
Nature.com
Standardized excitable elements for scalable engineering of far-from-equilibrium chemical networks
Engineered far-from-equilibrium synthetic chemical networks that pulse or switch states in response to environmental signals could precisely regulate the kinetics of chemical synthesis or self-assembly. Currently, such networks must be extensively tuned to compensate for the different activities of and unintended reactions between a network's various chemical components. Modular elements with standardized performance could be used to rapidly construct networks with designed functions. Here we develop standardized excitable chemical regulatory elements, termed genelets, and use them to construct complex in vitro transcriptional networks. We develop a protocol for identifying >15 interchangeable genelet elements with uniform performance and minimal crosstalk. These elements can be combined to engineer feedforward and feedback modules whose dynamics match those predicted by a simple kinetic model. Modules can then be rationally integrated and organized into networks that produce tunable temporal pulses and act as multistate switchable memories. Standardized genelet elements, and the workflow to identify more, should make engineering complex far-from-equilibrium chemical dynamics routine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Smaller, Cheaper Lidar With New Chip-Based Beam Steering Device
Researchers have developed a new chip-based beam steering technology that provides a promising route to small, cost-effective, and high-performance lidar systems. Lidar, or light detection and ranging, uses laser pulses to acquire 3D information about a scene or object. It is used in a wide range of applications such as autonomous driving, 3D holography, biomedical sensing, free-space optical communications, and virtual reality.
Nature.com
The biofilm life cycle: expanding the conceptual model of biofilm formation
Bacterial biofilms are often defined as communities of surface-attached bacteria and are typically depicted with a classic mushroom-shaped structure characteristic of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. However, it has become evident that this is not how all biofilms develop, especially in vivo, in clinical and industrial settings, and in the environment, where biofilms often are observed as non-surface-attached aggregates. In this Review, we describe the origin of the current five-step biofilm development model and why it fails to capture many aspects of bacterial biofilm physiology. We aim to present a simplistic developmental model for biofilm formation that is flexible enough to include all the diverse scenarios and microenvironments where biofilms are formed. With this new expanded, inclusive model, we hereby introduce a common platform for developing an understanding of biofilms and anti-biofilm strategies that can be tailored to the microenvironment under investigation.
Nature.com
Fully integrated topological electronics
Topological insulators (TIs) have attracted significant attention in photonics and acoustics due to their unique physical properties and promising applications. Electronics has recently emerged as an exciting arena to study various topological phenomena because of its advantages in building complex topological structures. Here, we explore TIs on an integrated circuit (IC) platform with a standard complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor technology. Based on the Su"“Schrieffer"“Heeger model, we design a fully integrated topological circuit chain using multiple capacitively-coupled inductor"“capacitor resonators. We perform comprehensive post-layout simulations on its physical layout to observe and evaluate the salient topological features. Our results demonstrate the existence of the topological edge state and the remarkable robustness of the edge state against various defects. Our work shows the feasibility and promise of studying TIs with IC technology, paving the way for future explorations of large-scale topological electronics on the scalable IC platform.
natureworldnews.com
MIT Engineers Invent Stickers as an Alternative to Ultrasound Imaging to See Through the Body
Ultrasound imaging is known for its common usage during pregnancy, with the aim of detecting the growth and development of the fetus inside a female's womb. The method is also widely used for producing internal images of abdominal glands, blood vessels, brain, breast, eyes, heart, muscles, and skin. Ultimately it aims to detect if there is an anomaly or abnormal condition inside the body.
Phys.org
Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements
In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
Phys.org
Evidence of a new type of disordered quantum Wigner Solid
Physicists have been trying to determine the ground states of 2D electron systems at extremely low densities and temperatures for many decades now. The first theoretical predictions for these ground states were put forward by physicists Felix Bloch in 1929 and Eugene Wigner in 1934, both of whom suggested that interactions between electrons could lead to ground states that had never been observed before.
scitechdaily.com
Decades in the Making – New Catalyst Could Make Hydrogen Fuel Cells Affordable
The commercialization of eco-friendly fuel has been stalled for decades by the high cost of platinum, but a study indicates that the low-cost catalyst may be a feasible substitute. For many years, researchers have been looking for a catalyst that would significantly lower the price of producing hydrogen fuel cells.
Phys.org
Nanoparticles increase light scattering, boost solar cell performance
As demand for solar energy rises around the world, scientists are working to improve the performance of solar devices—important if the technology is to compete with traditional fuels. But researchers face theoretical limits on how efficient they can make solar cells. One method for pushing efficiency beyond those limits...
See the first video of solitary solid atoms playing with liquid
It’s summer, it’s hot, and these atoms are going for a swim. For the first time ever, materials scientists recorded individual solid atoms moving through a liquid solution. A team of engineers from the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and the University of Cambridge, both in the UK, used a transmission electron microscope to pull off the delicate feat. The technique lets researchers view and take images of miniscule things in extraordinary detail. Typically, however, the subject has to be immobile and held in a high-pressure vacuum system to allow the electrons to scan properly. This limits the microscope’s use at the atomic level.
Nature.com
Real-time 3D analysis during electron tomography using tomviz
The demand for high-throughput electron tomography is rapidly increasing in biological and material sciences. However, this 3D imaging technique is computationally bottlenecked by alignment and reconstruction which runs from hours to days. We demonstrate real-time tomography with dynamic 3D tomographic visualization to enable rapid interpretation of specimen structure immediately as data is collected on an electron microscope. Using geometrically complex chiral nanoparticles, we show volumetric interpretation can begin in less than 10"‰minutes and a high-quality tomogram is available within 30"‰minutes. Real-time tomography is integrated into tomviz, an open-source and cross-platform 3D data analysis tool that contains intuitive graphical user interfaces (GUI), to enable any scientist to characterize biological and material structure in 3D.
Phys.org
Machine learning reveals hidden components of X-ray pulses
Ultrafast pulses from X-ray lasers reveal how atoms move at timescales of a femtosecond. That's a quadrillionth of a second. However, measuring the properties of the pulses themselves is challenging. While determining a pulse's maximum strength, or 'amplitude,' is straightforward, the time at which the pulse reaches the maximum, or 'phase,' is often hidden. A new study trains neural networks to analyze the pulse to reveal these hidden sub-components. Physicists also call these sub-components 'real' and 'imaginary.' Starting from low-resolution measurements, the neural networks reveal finer details with each pulse, and they can analyze pulses millions of times faster than previous methods.
Phys.org
Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor
Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown...
Comments / 0