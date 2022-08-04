ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech

3D printed ultrastrong and ductile alloy developed by UMass Amherst and Georgia Tech

By Oliver Johnson
tctmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The 74

How Universities Are Offering New Ways to Help Freshmen Upended by Pandemic

Some public colleges and universities in metro Atlanta are offering extra help this summer to prep first year students for the fall semester amid concerns that the pandemic left many high school students unprepared for higher education.  Georgia Gwinnett College is offering expanded orientation sessions to help students adjust to campus life. Kennesaw State University offers […]
ATLANTA, GA
Nature.com

Small-world complex network generation on a digital quantum processor

Quantum cellular automata (QCA) evolve qubits in a quantum circuit depending only on the states of their neighborhoods and model how rich physical complexity can emerge from a simple set of underlying dynamical rules. The inability of classical computers to simulate large quantum systems hinders the elucidation of quantum cellular automata, but quantum computers offer an ideal simulation platform. Here, we experimentally realize QCA on a digital quantum processor, simulating a one-dimensional Goldilocks rule on chains of up to 23 superconducting qubits. We calculate calibrated and error-mitigated population dynamics and complex network measures, which indicate the formation of small-world mutual information networks. These networks decohere at fixed circuit depth independent of system size, the largest of which corresponding to 1,056 two-qubit gates. Such computations may enable the employment of QCA in applications like the simulation of strongly-correlated matter or beyond-classical computational demonstrations.
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

MIT Engineers Use 19th-Century Holographic Technique To Create Color-Changing Stretchy Film

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an exciting new smart material that responds to being stretched or pressured by changing color. It's even possible to encode secret messages on it and it’s all thanks its microscopic structure rather than to chemical additives or dyes. Oh, and the technology for this futuristic material actually comes from the year 1891.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-modal Dataset of a Polycrystalline Metallic Material: 3D Microstructure and Deformation Fields

The development of high-fidelity mechanical property prediction models for the design of polycrystalline materials relies on large volumes of microstructural feature data. Concurrently, at these same scales, the deformation fields that develop during mechanical loading can be highly heterogeneous. Spatially correlated measurements of 3D microstructure and the ensuing deformation fields at the micro-scale would provide highly valuable insight into the relationship between microstructure and macroscopic mechanical response. They would also provide direct validation for numerical simulations that can guide and speed up the design of new materials and microstructures. However, to date, such data have been rare. Here, a one-of-a-kind, multi-modal dataset is presented that combines recent state-of-the-art experimental developments in 3D tomography and high-resolution deformation field measurements.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reservoir computing on a silicon platform with a ferroelectric field-effect transistor

Reservoir computing offers efficient processing of time-series data with exceptionally low training cost for real-time computing in edge devices where energy and hardware resources are limited. Here, we report reservoir computing hardware based on a ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET) consisting of silicon and ferroelectric hafnium zirconium oxide. The rich dynamics originating from the ferroelectric polarization dynamics and polarization-charge coupling are the keys leading to the essential properties for reservoir computing: the short-term memory and high-dimensional nonlinear transform function. We demonstrate that an FeFET-based reservoir computing system can successfully solve computational tasks on time-series data processing including nonlinear time series prediction after training with simple regression. Due to the FeFET's high feasibility of implementation on the silicon platform, the systems have flexibility in both device- and circuit-level designs, and have a high potential for on-chip integration with existing computing technologies towards the realization of advanced intelligent systems.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Standardized excitable elements for scalable engineering of far-from-equilibrium chemical networks

Engineered far-from-equilibrium synthetic chemical networks that pulse or switch states in response to environmental signals could precisely regulate the kinetics of chemical synthesis or self-assembly. Currently, such networks must be extensively tuned to compensate for the different activities of and unintended reactions between a network's various chemical components. Modular elements with standardized performance could be used to rapidly construct networks with designed functions. Here we develop standardized excitable chemical regulatory elements, termed genelets, and use them to construct complex in vitro transcriptional networks. We develop a protocol for identifying >15 interchangeable genelet elements with uniform performance and minimal crosstalk. These elements can be combined to engineer feedforward and feedback modules whose dynamics match those predicted by a simple kinetic model. Modules can then be rationally integrated and organized into networks that produce tunable temporal pulses and act as multistate switchable memories. Standardized genelet elements, and the workflow to identify more, should make engineering complex far-from-equilibrium chemical dynamics routine.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
scitechdaily.com

Smaller, Cheaper Lidar With New Chip-Based Beam Steering Device

Researchers have developed a new chip-based beam steering technology that provides a promising route to small, cost-effective, and high-performance lidar systems. Lidar, or light detection and ranging, uses laser pulses to acquire 3D information about a scene or object. It is used in a wide range of applications such as autonomous driving, 3D holography, biomedical sensing, free-space optical communications, and virtual reality.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The biofilm life cycle: expanding the conceptual model of biofilm formation

Bacterial biofilms are often defined as communities of surface-attached bacteria and are typically depicted with a classic mushroom-shaped structure characteristic of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. However, it has become evident that this is not how all biofilms develop, especially in vivo, in clinical and industrial settings, and in the environment, where biofilms often are observed as non-surface-attached aggregates. In this Review, we describe the origin of the current five-step biofilm development model and why it fails to capture many aspects of bacterial biofilm physiology. We aim to present a simplistic developmental model for biofilm formation that is flexible enough to include all the diverse scenarios and microenvironments where biofilms are formed. With this new expanded, inclusive model, we hereby introduce a common platform for developing an understanding of biofilms and anti-biofilm strategies that can be tailored to the microenvironment under investigation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fully integrated topological electronics

Topological insulators (TIs) have attracted significant attention in photonics and acoustics due to their unique physical properties and promising applications. Electronics has recently emerged as an exciting arena to study various topological phenomena because of its advantages in building complex topological structures. Here, we explore TIs on an integrated circuit (IC) platform with a standard complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor technology. Based on the Su"“Schrieffer"“Heeger model, we design a fully integrated topological circuit chain using multiple capacitively-coupled inductor"“capacitor resonators. We perform comprehensive post-layout simulations on its physical layout to observe and evaluate the salient topological features. Our results demonstrate the existence of the topological edge state and the remarkable robustness of the edge state against various defects. Our work shows the feasibility and promise of studying TIs with IC technology, paving the way for future explorations of large-scale topological electronics on the scalable IC platform.
ENGINEERING
natureworldnews.com

MIT Engineers Invent Stickers as an Alternative to Ultrasound Imaging to See Through the Body

Ultrasound imaging is known for its common usage during pregnancy, with the aim of detecting the growth and development of the fetus inside a female's womb. The method is also widely used for producing internal images of abdominal glands, blood vessels, brain, breast, eyes, heart, muscles, and skin. Ultimately it aims to detect if there is an anomaly or abnormal condition inside the body.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements

In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Evidence of a new type of disordered quantum Wigner Solid

Physicists have been trying to determine the ground states of 2D electron systems at extremely low densities and temperatures for many decades now. The first theoretical predictions for these ground states were put forward by physicists Felix Bloch in 1929 and Eugene Wigner in 1934, both of whom suggested that interactions between electrons could lead to ground states that had never been observed before.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Nanoparticles increase light scattering, boost solar cell performance

As demand for solar energy rises around the world, scientists are working to improve the performance of solar devices—important if the technology is to compete with traditional fuels. But researchers face theoretical limits on how efficient they can make solar cells. One method for pushing efficiency beyond those limits...
SCIENCE
Popular Science

See the first video of solitary solid atoms playing with liquid

It’s summer, it’s hot, and these atoms are going for a swim. For the first time ever, materials scientists recorded individual solid atoms moving through a liquid solution. A team of engineers from the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester and the University of Cambridge, both in the UK, used a transmission electron microscope to pull off the delicate feat. The technique lets researchers view and take images of miniscule things in extraordinary detail. Typically, however, the subject has to be immobile and held in a high-pressure vacuum system to allow the electrons to scan properly. This limits the microscope’s use at the atomic level.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Real-time 3D analysis during electron tomography using tomviz

The demand for high-throughput electron tomography is rapidly increasing in biological and material sciences. However, this 3D imaging technique is computationally bottlenecked by alignment and reconstruction which runs from hours to days. We demonstrate real-time tomography with dynamic 3D tomographic visualization to enable rapid interpretation of specimen structure immediately as data is collected on an electron microscope. Using geometrically complex chiral nanoparticles, we show volumetric interpretation can begin in less than 10"‰minutes and a high-quality tomogram is available within 30"‰minutes. Real-time tomography is integrated into tomviz, an open-source and cross-platform 3D data analysis tool that contains intuitive graphical user interfaces (GUI), to enable any scientist to characterize biological and material structure in 3D.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Machine learning reveals hidden components of X-ray pulses

Ultrafast pulses from X-ray lasers reveal how atoms move at timescales of a femtosecond. That's a quadrillionth of a second. However, measuring the properties of the pulses themselves is challenging. While determining a pulse's maximum strength, or 'amplitude,' is straightforward, the time at which the pulse reaches the maximum, or 'phase,' is often hidden. A new study trains neural networks to analyze the pulse to reveal these hidden sub-components. Physicists also call these sub-components 'real' and 'imaginary.' Starting from low-resolution measurements, the neural networks reveal finer details with each pulse, and they can analyze pulses millions of times faster than previous methods.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown...
CHEMISTRY

