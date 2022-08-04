Sakuu opens new battery printing and engineering facility in Silicon Valley

Read on www.tctmagazine.com
Related
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Charts Course for More Retail Spaces, Product Innovation, and Added Support to Build up the Future Skilled Trades Workforce
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, is adding more power to the retailer-and-manufacturing company’s 40-plus year history through bold moves and innovation. Now two years into his role as CEO, Krishna is driving forward a focus of more retail spaces and embracing the brand’s innovative roots to develop battery-powered professional-grade equipment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005254/en/ Suresh Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Renogy 100W solar panel 2-pack can generate a KWh per day at $183 in New Green Deals
Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ValueWalk
Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
freightwaves.com
Truck Tech: Summer reading edition
Shareholder letters and earnings call transcripts don’t qualify as page-turning vacation reading. But they yield plenty of nuggets about the health of electric and autonomous startups. A cure for insomnia, or …. Earnings reports and shareholder letters don’t make for scintillating reading. Some are better written than others. But...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
FOXBusiness
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?
Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta, and Zuckerberg’s not looking for a new COO
The SEC leapt in this week, charging 11 people associated with Forsage, which the government watchdog says was running a pyramid scheme. I’m not one to embrace drama, but I also can’t wait for some of these stories to show up as Netflix documentary series. This particular case seems like a bit of a dumpster fyre. — Haje.
Supply Chain Redesign ‘Clearly’ Underway: Gartner
Click here to read the full article. Whether it be the factory lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic, questions surrounding the origin of raw materials, trade tussles involving China or the longer lead times associated with the general current supply chain constraints, businesses have been hit with a glaring reality—they need to rethink the current state of their supply chain networks both near and far. So far, top execs across industries have been responding in kind—74 percent of supply chain leaders made changes to the size and number of locations in their supply chain network in the past two years, according to...
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns from anti-monopoly and privacy advocates about Amazon’s market power and ability to gain deeper insights into consumers’ lives. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which would join voice assistant Alexa, the Astro robot and Ring security cameras and others in the list of smart home features offered by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
ZDNet
Why do college kids get all the cool robots?
If you have a kid heading to college in the fall, it might be time to have the talk. It's okay to experiment, but don't go crazy for the first robot you meet -- you'll have others. That's because college campuses are fast emerging as a critical early testing ground...
Comments / 0