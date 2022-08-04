ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hillsborough County, FL
Florida State
Hillsborough County, FL
Florida Government
Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits

Anthony Sanders has worked for four years as a subcontractor at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that...
FLORIDA STATE
Liberal First

Abortion amendment wins in Seward County, fails statewide

While the Value Them Both Amendment failed in the statewide election, it was supported by a thin margin in Seward County. The amendment received 1,328 votes in favor, while 1,318 Seward County voters rejected the proposed amendment, which would have prevented the Kansas Supreme Court from establishing abortion as a constitutional right.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Ron Desantis
Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year

Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application window open for Maryland child care program funding

(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
MARYLAND STATE
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread

New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Meet the summer graduates

As the University of South Florida prepares for commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, 2022, three outstanding graduates on the Sarasota-Manatee campus - Angad Singh Dang, Aleah Bartosiewicz and Riffatul Islam - recall fond memories and look to the future. Angad Singh Dang. Born in New Delhi, India, Angad Singh Dang...
SARASOTA, FL
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck

Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
OCALA, FL
L'Observateur

Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
LAPLACE, LA

