Voter guide: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's elections
It has been said that every election is the most important one in a generation — until the next election comes around. This year, however, may come closer to that old proverb than in previous years. The threats to American democracy that were so vividly illustrated on Jan. 6,...
Early voting opens Monday in Hillsborough, later in the week across the Tampa Bay area
Early voting in Hillsborough County opens Monday for the Aug. 23 Florida primary. It also opens on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the other counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's elections. Ballots can be...
St. Petersburg considers putting rent controls to voters following residents' 'sleep-in'
St. Petersburg moved closer to putting rent controls on the ballot this November, despite lingering legal questions. In a 4-3 vote, council members passed a motion to draft a resolution declaring a "housing emergency" in the city, the first step toward putting the issue of rent control to voters. Florida...
Tampa Bay area school officials are urging COVID caution with students set to return
Students in seven public school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region will be returning to class next week, even as COVID-19 cases continue to emerge. And while districts are relaxing COVID-19 protocols somewhat — including the optional wearing of masks — officials are stressing one important point to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Florida airline workers demand living wages and benefits
Anthony Sanders has worked for four years as a subcontractor at Tampa International Airport loading baggage and escorting passengers in wheelchairs. "I love helping people," he said. "The passengers tell me, you know, I couldn't do this without you." In May, Sanders suffered a blood clot in his leg that...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, federal officials announce $22.9 million grant to expand Maryland’s offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
Liberal First
Abortion amendment wins in Seward County, fails statewide
While the Value Them Both Amendment failed in the statewide election, it was supported by a thin margin in Seward County. The amendment received 1,328 votes in favor, while 1,318 Seward County voters rejected the proposed amendment, which would have prevented the Kansas Supreme Court from establishing abortion as a constitutional right.
Documentary highlights lack of accessibility for deaf and disabled people in Florida justice system
“Being Michelle” is a documentary about a deaf woman with autism who survived incarceration and abuse in north central Florida, and now uses her artwork to depict the trauma she survived and heal from her past. Michelle Ricks said she was in prison for five years without an interpreter....
Castor’s new Tampa budget includes money for housing services; some say it's a 'slap in the face'
Mayor Jane Castor presented the city’s proposed budget for the next year to the Tampa City Council Thursday, but pushback from local activist groups was quick to follow. Castor said the City of Tampa has committed more than $100 million to housing-related services over the past three years. Last...
Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year
Classes start for some Tampa Bay area school districts next week. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School District leaders talked about their plans to welcome students back. Ahead of schools reopening Aug. 10, Superintendent Addison Davis talked about school safety, teacher shortages and the opening of a new pre-K through 8th grade school: the Dorothy C. York Academy.
Application window open for Maryland child care program funding
(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the virus. Health officials said Thursday that the polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater samples...
Meet the summer graduates
As the University of South Florida prepares for commencement ceremonies on Aug. 6, 2022, three outstanding graduates on the Sarasota-Manatee campus - Angad Singh Dang, Aleah Bartosiewicz and Riffatul Islam - recall fond memories and look to the future. Angad Singh Dang. Born in New Delhi, India, Angad Singh Dang...
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
foxbaltimore.com
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
L'Observateur
Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
