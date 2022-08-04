Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner

With a room filled with supporters, Montrose resident Danielle Henry asked the borough council to review their position on the ownership of chickens in the borough. Henry said she had briefly circulated a petition, garnering 50 signatures in a short amount of time. She told council, at the Monday, Aug. 1, meeting that about five people she spoke with were opposed to borough residents raising chickens.

MONTROSE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO