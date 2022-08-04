When Ryan Solano gives tours of Frisco ISD’s newest high school, people tend to get excited about the aesthetics and open space. Solano, the Principal of Panther Creek High School, has been able to visit the campus since around August of last year. He’s also gotten to look at blueprints on a consistent basis, help select furniture and mural placements, and attend to all the elements that come with being a principal of a not-yet-open high school.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO