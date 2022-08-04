Read on www.wfaa.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
starlocalmedia.com
Lone Star Beset! Frisco ISD graduates more National Merit Scholars than any other Texas school district
The Frisco ISD Class of 2022 included 73 FISD National Merit Scholars who received college-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and National Merit Scholarship Corporation scholarships. Frisco ISD graduated more National Merit Scholars than any other school district in Texas. This past spring, the NMSC announced the 2022 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners and...
This Plano Agent Is Engineering Continued Success in a New Career
Jeffrey McKee is now engineering himself to succeed in a real estate career. “I have always considered myself as a salesperson. I can remember back to Boy Scouts or team sports where we had popcorn or coupon books to sell and I loved it,” McKee, 32, said. The Plano...
starlocalmedia.com
How downtown Plano has changed as it approaches 150 years
Downtown Plano's identity has undergone much evolution over the years. According to Mona Crider, co-owner of La Foofaraw, Downtown Plano is a community that embraces its history while looking to the future.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
dallasexaminer.com
The legacy of civil rights attorney Fred Finch Jr.
Fred James Finch Jr. was a prominent civils rights attorney, leader, newspaper publisher and founder of The Dallas Examiner. A native of Dallas, Finch was born May 3, 1921. He graduated high school with honors and earned a basketball scholarship to attend Wiley College in 1938. During his time at Wiley, he joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with honors and married Mildred Newton who he met at Wiley. In 1943, they they had their first and only child, Mollie Marie.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an inside look at the new Panther Creek High School campus in Frisco
When Ryan Solano gives tours of Frisco ISD’s newest high school, people tend to get excited about the aesthetics and open space. Solano, the Principal of Panther Creek High School, has been able to visit the campus since around August of last year. He’s also gotten to look at blueprints on a consistent basis, help select furniture and mural placements, and attend to all the elements that come with being a principal of a not-yet-open high school.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
WFAA
Back to School COVID questions with Dr. David Winter
Dallas county remains in the red zone when it comes to COVID cases. This comes as parents get ready to send their kids back to school.
Student In Plano, Texas Donates Over 40 Handcrafted Beanies To Charity
Vijay Shivnani, a 13-year-old student at Renner Middle School in Plano, donated over 40 handcrafted beanies to charity. The 8th grader picked up knitting during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been working on this project since March. Shivnani decided to start the project to put the skills he’s developed to...
dallasisd.org
Pease Elementary welcomes Bushman Elementary students into their family as Dallas ISD builds new campus
Approximately 300 students and 18 staffers from W.W. Bushman Elementary will start the 2022-23 school year as new members of the Elisha M. Pease Elementary School family. Pease Elementary will serve as a temporary home for students from both campuses while Dallas ISD builds a new school that will host 1,000 students.
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
