ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lone Star Beset! Frisco ISD graduates more National Merit Scholars than any other Texas school district

The Frisco ISD Class of 2022 included 73 FISD National Merit Scholars who received college-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and National Merit Scholarship Corporation scholarships. Frisco ISD graduated more National Merit Scholars than any other school district in Texas. This past spring, the NMSC announced the 2022 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners and...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue

Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
FORT WORTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas

I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Back To School#College#Legacy West University#Legacywest Com
dallasexaminer.com

The legacy of civil rights attorney Fred Finch Jr.

Fred James Finch Jr. was a prominent civils rights attorney, leader, newspaper publisher and founder of The Dallas Examiner. A native of Dallas, Finch was born May 3, 1921. He graduated high school with honors and earned a basketball scholarship to attend Wiley College in 1938. During his time at Wiley, he joined Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with honors and married Mildred Newton who he met at Wiley. In 1943, they they had their first and only child, Mollie Marie.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the new Panther Creek High School campus in Frisco

When Ryan Solano gives tours of Frisco ISD’s newest high school, people tend to get excited about the aesthetics and open space. Solano, the Principal of Panther Creek High School, has been able to visit the campus since around August of last year. He’s also gotten to look at blueprints on a consistent basis, help select furniture and mural placements, and attend to all the elements that come with being a principal of a not-yet-open high school.
FRISCO, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy