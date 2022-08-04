ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

WFAA

Legacy West University is in session

It isn't "back to school" without that back to school photo, and families in north Texas have been heading to Plano to get professional pics, full of color, for free!. For more information, go to LegacyWest.com/events.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Take an augmented reality art walk in South Dallas

For many of us, taking a stroll under the Texas sun seems almost unbearable. It's hard not to be consumed and distracted by the heat. So how about taking a neighborhood walk and have an adventure with art on the go.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state

DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?

IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market

There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas

DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Moving and improving the world

WABTEC is at the leading edge of making the rail industry more efficient and sustainable – and their operations in Fort Worth want you. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/Careers.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Former Richardson mayor and developer husband both sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribery scheme

SHERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when the investigation into Maczka began. The former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment, but in advance of trial, have both been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Thursday.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
FORT WORTH, TX

