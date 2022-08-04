Read on www.wfaa.com
Legacy West University is in session
It isn't "back to school" without that back to school photo, and families in north Texas have been heading to Plano to get professional pics, full of color, for free!. For more information, go to LegacyWest.com/events.
Bus driver shortage gets real for many districts; Inside Frisco ISD's plan to attract drivers
FRISCO, Texas — We are now just days from the start of the school year and districts are scrambling to get ready. Frisco ISD, like many school districts around, is hoping to fill bus driver, crossing guard, and bus monitor positions. "This isn't just a Frisco ISD challenge, it's...
Here's how local Facebook groups are rallying around struggling North Texas restaurants
ARLINGTON, Texas — As the economy continues to flux, there is no surprise that businesses are struggling. From supply chain issues to staffing shortages, restaurants have continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A restaurant struggling in the Metroplex made headlines recently after posting an outcry on...
Take an augmented reality art walk in South Dallas
For many of us, taking a stroll under the Texas sun seems almost unbearable. It's hard not to be consumed and distracted by the heat. So how about taking a neighborhood walk and have an adventure with art on the go.
'If we can go, we go' | Texas fire department made up of 100% volunteers face challenging summer
CRESSON, Texas — The hot Texas summer has brought with it plenty of wildfires and work for fire departments across the state to take care of. And for many of the smaller towns in the North Texas area, they are made up of firefighters devoting time outside the workplace to keep their communities safe.
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
Watch live: Day 4 of the Yaser Said trial over his teen daughters' murders
DALLAS — Below is a recap of Day 3 of Yaser Said's trial in Dallas on Thursday. Watch Day 4 of the trial here:. In a Dallas County courtroom, Patricia Owens saw her former husband and the father of their children for the first time in 14 years. The...
'A hidden gem' | History and dreams take flight at new Dallas museum, education center
DALLAS — Nowhere in DFW will get you to Hogwarts, but you can come to Dallas Executive Airport to find a place just as magical. “This place is like Harry Potter’s three-headed dog,” said Nancy McGee, vice president of the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state
DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas. "We definitely have...
DFW weather: Triple digits continue, very low rain chances
The dog days of August are upon us. The problem is, they've already been here all summer.
What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?
IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market
There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
Moving and improving the world
WABTEC is at the leading edge of making the rail industry more efficient and sustainable – and their operations in Fort Worth want you. For more information, go to WABTECCorp.com/Careers.
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband both sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribery scheme
SHERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when the investigation into Maczka began. The former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment, but in advance of trial, have both been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison for bribery and tax fraud violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Thursday.
DFW weather: How much rain do we need to break this drought?
Long story short: We need a lot of rain. And not much is in the forecast.
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details. Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
