Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned

1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
PHOTOS: Hiker rescued from Shenandoah National Park after alleged 30-foot fall
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue crews responded Friday morning to an incident at the Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park, where a visitor had allegedly fallen approximately thirty feet down a cliff from the back of a campsite.
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
PHOTOS: Crews extinguish house fire in Southside Richmond
A house fire on the Southside of Richmond was extinguished by first responders early Friday morning.
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Highland Springs residents shaken after woman found dead in car
Neighbors in the Highland Springs community of Henrico County were left shaken up after police found a 22-year-old woman shot dead in a car early Friday morning.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Vouchers to dispose of tires to be available
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents who have unwanted tires may soon pick up vouchers to do so without the normal tipping fee. The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee are getting ready to distribute free vouchers for a Tire Amnesty Recycling event. According...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Why only 1 lane of I-95 south in Richmond will be open this weekend
There are alternating double lane closures along on I-95 south near Lombardy Street in Richmond this weekend for a pipe replacement project, according to VDOT officials.
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
Man dead, 3 children seriously hurt, in Augusta County crash
VERONA (WINA) – A Mount Sidney man is dead and 3 children seriously hurt in a Thursday night crash in Augusta County near Verona. State Police say 36-year old Wallace Blackwell was driving a Honda Civic north on Limestone Road around 7:30pm when it ran off the right side of the road a-mile-and-a-half north of Quicks Mill Road, overcorrected, than ran off the left side into a tree. Blackwell was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. “We’ve been in Richmond for like a year, and it seems like a lot of these storms come through, and...
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Father charged after 2-year-old fired gun into occupied apartment
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been arrested after his young child fired a gun into an occupied apartment below them. On Aug. 4 at around 6:36 p.m. deputies in Stafford County responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Residents in...
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County
A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had...
More than 3,000 customers without power in Richmond during afternoon storms
As stormed raged across the region on Friday afternoon residents throughout the area lost power. In Richmond, 3,348 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
