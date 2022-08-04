Read on www.wfaa.com
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
fwtx.com
Fort Worth-Based Startup is Literally a Game Changer
While Cameron Fowler, Matt Sullivan, and their team set out to build Digital Seat Media four years ago, they kept hearing a familiar refrain. “We were told many times that we can't build a tech company in Fort Worth, Texas, and we just said, ‘We’ll see.’”. If...
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
wvpublic.org
Yeager Airport Announces Plans To Add Flights To Dallas And Houston
Two new flight service routes are on the radar of West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). The airport has secured grant money from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to add direct non stop flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
checkoutdfw.com
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
domino
The Thing First-Time Buyers Think Is a Deal Breaker…But This Design-Minded Agent Doesn’t
Cassidy Iwersen always fantasized about becoming a real-estate agent. “I just felt like maybe New York wasn’t the place to start that kind of career,” she says. So when the longtime art director and interior stylist moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 (one of the top destinations for people relocating during the pandemic), she decided to take the leap, get her license, and join Compass as a sales agent. “I was gaga over what you could get for $500,000,” she recalls. After living in New York and San Francisco prior to that, this was a good kind of sticker shock.
dallasexaminer.com
Grant to study transit options for Fort Worth area with lowest life expectancy in state
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has been awarded a grant of approximately $270,000 to identify innovative, affordable transit solutions to improve access to basic needs and create strategies to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in a part of Fort Worth identified as an area of persistent poverty. NCTCOG’s plan will...
How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Worth using data from AAA.
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay. The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase. The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year. "We want to have a strong workforce,...
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Three Pokeworks Planned for Fort Worth, Arlington Area
Traditional poke bowls, the Poke Burrito, and more will be available.
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
Fort Worth urges people to conserve water
The City of Fort Worth is putting out another call for people to conserve water whenever they can. This, as water usage in the city continues to increase amid the hot, dry conditions.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
fwtx.com
New Master Distiller at Trinity River Distillery Raises the Bar
Silver Star Spirits is under the helm of its new master distiller, Brett Luchesi, who made the trek from California to the Lone Star State to take part in Trinity River Distillery's new vision. Just two months shy of being the newbie in the area, Brett is laying down the...
fortworthreport.org
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
