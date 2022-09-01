ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punch GC - LIV Golf Team

By Elliott Heath
 4 days ago
PUNCH GC LIV GOLF TEAM

Punch GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is an all-Australian quartet, with captain Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones.

Ormsby previously captained the team but handed the reins to Smith after the Open Champion joined the series . Marc Leishman also joined Punch GC at the same time as Smith, with their fellow Aussies Travis Smyth and Ian Snyman leaving the side.

Wade Ormsby, a one-time DP World Tour winner and three-time Asian Tour winner, had been Punch GC captain from the very start and his compatriot Matt Jones has also been a team member since the opening event.

Blake Windred represented the team for the first two events, with Jediah Morgan coming on board in round two in Portland. Ryosuke Kinoshita, who was in the previously all-Japanese Torque GC team, was originally a Punch member in the opener at the Centurion Club.

The team is yet to find any real success, with a 7th-12th-11th record after the first three events, comfortably missing out on any of the top-three prize money for the teams.

PUNCH GC PLAYERS

PUNCH GC RESULTS

  • Centurion Club, London: 7th (+7)
  • Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 12th (+7)
  • Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 11th (+7)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

