Gov. extends gas tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency

Read on griceconnect.com
Related
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interuption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, August 6 through Friday, August 12. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia Lottery raised $25-B for education: Governor Kemp
Governor Brian P. Kemp is excited to announce the Georgia Lottery Corp. has raised $25 billion for education in the State of Georgia since its inception in 1993. These funds have allowed thousands of Georgians to receive essential early learning and provided the opportunity for higher education through the HOPE Scholarship.
Georgia will expand Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education into elementary grades
The Georgia Department of Education is developing elementary Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses. This will allow students to explore career interests and opportunities in the early grades. The courses will provide early exposure to careers and will be developmentally appropriate for elementary students. The program will build on...
Savannah stays on pace at nearly 5.8 million TEUs in FY2022
Fiscal Year 2022 was another record-breaker for the Georgia Ports Authority. Its container volumes grew 8% for a total of 5.76 million twenty-foot equivalent container units. The Port of Savannah ended the year with a record June. It handled 494,107 TEUs in total cargo, up 10.6% or 47,300 TEUs compared to the same month last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GaDOE, GEMA/HS launch Georgia Center for School Safety website
The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), are launching the Georgia Center for School Safety, a website clearinghouse to distribute school safety resources and updated training to Georgia schools and community partners. The site allows school and district staff, community partners,...
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets on sale now
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is an opportunity to sample dishes from over 35 local restaurants, while supporting a worthy cause!. Tasters experience a wide variety of food ranging in cuisines, and have their chance at over 30 incredible raffle items. Since 2011, the United Way of Southeast Georgia has...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 1