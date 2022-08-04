Galexxy Acquires CBD & Functional Mushroom Health Supplements Manufacturer, WellBeing Farms

People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO