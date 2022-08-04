Galexxy Acquires CBD & Functional Mushroom Health Supplements Manufacturer, WellBeing Farms

Read on www.benzinga.com
PharmaCielo Makes First Shipment Of Cannabinoid Products To Mexican Joint Venture Partner
PharmaCielo Ltd. PCLOF PCLO made its first shipment of cannabinoid products to its Mexican joint venture PharmaCielo S.A. de C.V. ("PharmaCielo Mexico"). The company's joint partner in PharmaCielo Mexico is MINO Labs S.A. de C.V., which is a specialty pharmaceutical company and medical supply distributor based in Mexico. PharmaCielo Mexico has arranged for this initial shipment to support the product development efforts of a potential customer, which is in the process of developing cannabinoid-based phytotherapeutic products for the Mexican market.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Startup firm creating functional protein ingredients from bovine colostrum raises seed funding
Maolac says it will use the funds to build a facility with small-scale production capabilities. Israeli foodtech startup Maolac says it recently raised $3.2 million in seed funding to create functional protein ingredients from bovine colostrum. The company will use the money to build a production facility. The company uses...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Gavan Technologies develops a plant protein extraction method that utilizes the entire plant, leaving no waste
Using this method, the company can produce protein isolates, natural colors, flavor enhancers, gluten substitutes, and other useful compounds. Gavan Technologies Ltd. (Acre, Israel) says it has developed a waste-free extraction method to derive protein and other ingredients from plants. The company says its upcycling method uses the entire plant, without leaving any leftovers. Using this method, the company can produce protein isolates, natural colors, flavor enhancers, gluten substitutes, and other useful compounds. This process also allows for up to a 10-fold reduction in energy usage by requiring zero-to-minimal heat.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
Food service company Lyons Magnus issued a voluntary recall for 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an announcement posted by the company on Friday.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Family Dollar recalls 400 products including Colgate and Dove brands after storing mistakes – see the full list
FAMILY Dollar has announced a sweeping recall, pulling more than 430 products from shelves. The dollar store chain discovered that many products were stored outside their recommended temperatures before being shipped to stores. Personal care products such as toothpaste, body wash, lotion, and balm make up the bulk of the...
Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma
A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
What You Need To Know About The Recent Recall Of Premier Protein Drinks
46% of Americans regularly consume protein drinks on a regular basis, but fewer people may be enthusiastic about protein drinks after a recent recall.
thefreshtoast.com
How Many Types Of THC Are On The Market — And Which One Is Strongest?
Many of these THCs are not pharmaceutically or commercially available, but it’s a joy to know that varied variants of psychoactive compounds are constantly being discovered. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with delta-9 THC...
Thrillist
Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests. After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanded that corrective steps be taken, researchers said...
Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination
The products may contain cronobacter sakazakii, germ that can cause blood infections and meningitis in babies, older, and immunocompromised people.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
EverydayHealth.com
Oatly and Premier Protein Products Among 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Recalled by Lyons Magnus
Lyons Magnus, the maker of numerous nutritional and beverage products, has voluntarily recalled multiple types of food and beverage products because of potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. To date, no illness or complaints related to the products have been reported, according to the July 29 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
Eating ultra processed foods like crisps and cookies ‘linked to increased risk of dementia’
People who eat the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods such as drinks and chocolate may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts, a study has indicated.It also found that replacing ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods was associated with a lower risk.According to the study, eating more unprocessed or minimally processed food by the equivalent of half an apple a day, while decreasing ultra-processed foods by the equivalent of a chocolate bar a day, is associated with 3% decreased risk of dementia.Ultra-processed foods – which are high in added sugar,...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Is Tesla Leaving California? Elon Musk Shares Tesla's Plans For The State, His Concerns That 'There's No Room'
In late 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed he had moved himself to the state of Texas from California. A year later, Tesla announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas as well. Musk is now clarifying why the company is looking beyond California. What Happened: Musk said...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
