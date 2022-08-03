Read on todaycastlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak
Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to defeat visiting New York City FC 3-2 Saturday night. Cucho Hernandez also tallied for the Crew (8-6-9, 33 points) and Luis Diaz had two assists. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made four saves.
Campana out for Inter Miami game at Montreal Saturday. Higuain 50-50. Here are details
Inter Miami, eager to climb above the playoff line as the MLS season hits the final stretch, will be without its top scorer for the road game Saturday against CF Montreal.
ESPN
Sporting KC defeat Galaxy behind midseason additions
The newcomers made their presence felt as Sporting Kansas City defeated the LA Galaxy 4-2 Saturday night in Kansas City. Erik Thommy and William Agada, who joined the club in the midseason transfer window, combined for three first-half goals. Agada had a brace after Thommy gave Sporting the early lead.
ESPN
Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal lifts Earthquakes to draw with Austin FC
Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 88th minute to lift the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Sebastian Driussi scored twice in the first half for Austin, capping a five-goal outburst from the teams before halftime. Druissi's second goal, in the 44th minute, gave the home side a lead it carried into the final minutes when Ebobisse sent home a crossing pass from Cristian Espinoza and allowed the Earthquakes (5-10-9, 24 points) to split the points in the match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Miami answers Romell Quioto's brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a 2-2 draw tie with the hosts. Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Rodriguez each erased one-goal deficits to help Inter Miami (8-10-6, 30 points) secure a crucial point and move into a four-way tie with Orlando FC, Chicago and New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record
The former UVA star striker scored her seventh goal of the season for the Courage
Yardbarker
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
Yardbarker
Inter Miami face Montreal, look to start climb in East standings
As they battle to stay in the playoff picture, Inter Miami could line up shorthanded, missing two key players when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday night. Inter Miami (8-10-5, 29 points) are coming off a gutsy 1-0 victory over San Jose -- only their second road victory of the season -- to stay even with Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte holds the wins tiebreaker, however, with nine victories.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Angel City's debut season: How stars like Natalie Portman are building soccer's next big thing
If Tyler Lussi could send a message to her childhood self with an update from the future, the world she would describe might come across as fantasy. Maybe not for the kid who once dressed up as Princess Leia for Halloween, but for others it would have taken some convincing to believe that in 20 years it would be possible for Lussi to be playing professional soccer in Los Angeles before electric crowds of more than 20,000 people.
ESPN
Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United
Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
Yardbarker
Timbers host FC Dallas in pivotal match for both teams
The Portland Timbers host FC Dallas on Saturday night in a match that could prove pivotal for both teams' postseason chances. Dallas (9-7-8, 35 points) enters its second consecutive away match in the Pacific Northwest in fourth place in the Western Conference, but with only three points separating them from eighth-place Portland.
Yardbarker
Reports: FC Cincinnati acquiring D Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to acquire center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea, MLSsoccer.com and The Queen City Press reported Thursday. Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal and won't require a designated player spot, per the reports. FC Cincinnati were atop the...
Comments / 0