Read on mageenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mageenews.com
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
mageenews.com
James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
mageenews.com
Taylor & Loper to Unite in Marriage
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dr. and Mrs. Jim Taylor of Magee, Mississippi are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kennedy Elizabeth Taylor to Christopher Collin Loper, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Loper of Laurel, Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mageenews.com
Prayer for our City & Leaders
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Simpson County Christian Coalition is sponsoring a time of prayer for our City and leaders in front of Magee City Hall beginning at 6 PM.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
mageenews.com
Press Release from the Magee Police Department
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The morning of August 6th deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at a residence inside the city limits of Magee. Officers spoke with the complainant and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence.
mageenews.com
INVITATION FOR BIDS for Clean-up in Magee
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee, MS, will receive separate sealed bids for lot clean up and/or demolition of property known and described as follows, all lying within the City of Magee, Simpson County, MS:
Comments / 0