dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Humpback whale jumps up to feast on a huge mouthful of fish
Drone footage shows a humpback whale feasting on a massive mouthful of bunker fish less than 500 feet off the coast of Southampton, New York, on Thursday.
Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish
Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
dailyphew.com
Fishermen Save A Drowning Deer Six Miles Off The Shore
Rob Kurdy and his friends were out fishing in Long Island Sound when they spotted something six miles off shore. There, in the water, was a buck, swimming in circles. The animal was shivering and barely staying afloat so they decided to save him. They used some rope to attach him to the boat and tow him back to land. When they reached the shore, Kurdy jumped into the water with a life jacket and pulled the deer the rest of the way himself!
Topwater lures still have their uses for anglers
Our grandfathers almost always fished surface lures very slowly. And though that tactic still works at times, modern anglers are using prop baits in open water on big lakes, popping them along at a rapid clip to imitate feeding or spooked fish. What is so special about fishing with top-water...
natureworldnews.com
Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America
The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.
Incredible moment humpback whale breaches yards from stunned onlookers in Boston Harbor
This is the breathtaking moment a humpback whale is spotted leaping out of the water at Boston Harbor. Stunned onlookers filmed the gigantic sea mammal at Massachusetts Bay, between Deer Island and Long Island, as it made an incredible splash Monday morning. Fishermen Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna saw the...
Tackle can really put the hook in fishermen
And yet, some of it is designed to catch fishermen, not fish. The trick to catching fish is understanding their life history, feeding patterns and habitat, as well as other variables such as weather. If you take three anglers, give each a jig, a plug,and a plastic worm, then turn...
The world’s weirdest fish and where to find them
All fish look a little strange. With scales, fins, and gills, these creatures are built to navigate a weird, watery world. As a result, fish can sport some odd features. But what are some of the most peculiar fish the world has to offer? And where can you find them? Dive into this list of four of the world’s weirdest fish to learn more. List The world's weirdest fish and where to find them Tassled scorpionfishWatch out for the tassled scorpionfish's venomous spines. Like many colorful, eye-catching creatures in the world, the tassled scorpionfish has a flamboyant appearance that communicates its danger to...
