Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

James Earp swears in as Hutto's new city manager

Hutto's new city manager, James Earp, swore into office at an Aug. 4 Hutto City Council meeting after beginning work as city manager Aug. 3. Council appointed Earp, who previously served as...
HUTTO, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector's offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council certifies marijuana decriminalization petition; sends to voters for November ballot

San Marcos City Council certified the signatures for an initiative to decriminalize marijuana at an Aug. 2 meeting and sent the measure to voters in November. The petition, brought...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos not devoting police resources to abortion investigations; City Council discusses educational resources

During the Aug. 2 meeting of the San Marcos City Council, council members and the public learned from Chief of Public Safety Chase Stapp that the San Marcos Police Department will not devote resources to investigate abortions.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs City Council approves Big Sky subdivision construction bond resolutions, discusses FY 2022-23 budget proposal

With a public hearing and approval action for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget on the horizon, Dripping Springs City Council held an Aug 2. meeting to workshop the proposal. The council also heard a presentation from the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau and passed a short consent agenda with several items concerning construction projects.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com. All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.
kut.org

San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Antonio Current

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas' regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City eyes September start for guaranteed income program

The city's taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK'd the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
