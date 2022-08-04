Read on communityimpact.com
James Earp swears in as Hutto's new city manager
Earp swore into office as city manager at an Aug. 4 City Council meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Hutto's new city manager, James Earp, swore into office at an Aug. 4 Hutto City Council meeting after beginning work as city manager Aug. 3. Council appointed Earp, who previously served as...
Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
San Marcos City Council certifies marijuana decriminalization petition; sends to voters for November ballot
San Marcos City Council considered putting an alternative with lower amounts of marijuana on the November ballot. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) San Marcos City Council certified the signatures for an initiative to decriminalize marijuana at an Aug. 2 meeting and sent the measure to voters in November. The petition, brought...
Leander ISD changes course on long-term growth plan after failed bond
As Leander ISD continues to project enrollment growth year over year, officials are finding new solutions to plan facilities and keep up with the growth in the wake of last year’s failed bond propositions. LISD has its focus set on opening North Elementary School in the Bryson community and...
San Marcos not devoting police resources to abortion investigations; City Council discusses educational resources
San Marcos City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 2 meeting of the San Marcos City Council, council members and the public learned from Chief of Public Safety Chase Stapp that the San Marcos Police Department will not devote resources to investigate abortions.
This Texas City Has Plans To Raise Minimum Wage
The plans were explained in a memo from the city.
Williamson County sheriff asks county for double approved pay hike
County Judge Bill Gravell and the Williamson County commissioners discussed how they would need more time to consider all affected employees before proceeding with Sheriff Mike Gleason’s request for a 14% pay raise for his department Aug. 2 at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting at 710 S. Main St, Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper)
Dripping Springs City Council approves Big Sky subdivision construction bond resolutions, discusses FY 2022-23 budget proposal
Construction bonds from the developer of Big Sky Ranch subdivision phases 3 and 4 were approved at the Aug. 2 council meeting. (Courtesy Meritage Homes) With a public hearing and approval action for the fiscal year 2022-23 budget on the horizon, Dripping Springs City Council held an Aug 2. meeting to workshop the proposal. The council also heard a presentation from the Dripping Springs Visitors Bureau and passed a short consent agenda with several items concerning construction projects.
Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com. All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.
Comal County Public Health Department providing back-to-school vaccines
The Comal County Public Health Department is providing vaccines to children before the upcoming school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The upcoming school year is approaching, and Comal County Public Health Department officials said they are prepared to administer back-to-school vaccines to students over the next two weeks. “We encourage those who...
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says
The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
Austin ISD gages community interest ahead of potential teacher housing bond
The bond dollars would be leveraged to build up to 1,000 homes that would be reserved for members of the district's 5,600 strong teaching staff. (Courtesy Glorie Martinez/Community Impact Newspaper staff) Austin ISD staff held a public input session on Aug. 2 about a potential $50 million teacher housing bond...
Lakeway votes to add revised occupation ordinance for at-home day cares
Bianca King listens to council members discuss the home occupation ordinance. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) A new subsection for the home occupation ordinance specific to at-home child care was approved during the Lakeway City Council special session on Aug.1. The council was divided in its decision, with the majority voting...
Hutto officials to discuss funding for critical infrastructure projects
Projected costs for critical water projects total $105.7 million over the next five years. (Courtesy City of Hutto) Hutto City Council is set to discuss funding options for several high-priority water, wastewater and transportation projects at an Aug. 4 meeting. During a previous budget discussion July 21, council received a...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
City eyes September start for guaranteed income program
The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
Pflugerville ISD asks instructional coaches to step in as full-time teachers to combat shortages
Pflugerville ISD is combatting the shortages by asking its instructional coaches to serve as full-time classroom teachers for the upcoming year, according to Pflugerville ISD's chief communication officer Tamra Spence.
