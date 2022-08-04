ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Release Shares Reggae Rarities, Unreleased Mixes, Upsetters Classics

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

To honor the first anniversary of the passing of reggae legend and dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry Trojan Records is releasing a comprehensive box set, King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces from the Upsetter Ark-ive), out September 2, spanning the artist’s nearly 65-year career.

Available in multiple formats—double CD, double vinyl, and deluxe box set—King Scratch features 109 tracks, including rare and unreleased DJ mixes, a previously unreleased mix of Junior Murvin’s “Police And Thieves” and “Hurt So Good” by Susan Cadogan, along with The Upsetters’ classics “Return Of Django” and a 7″ mix of “Jungle Lion,” which was released along with the news of the box set.

The box set also includes a 50-page illustrated book, written by Perry’s official biographer David Katz, along with photos by photographer Adrian Boot and a 24” x 24” color poster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn2kL_0h4sROBU00

Perry released one of his final albums Rainford—named after the dub master, who was born Rainford Hugh Perry on March 20, 1936—in 2019 with a following remix album Heavy Rain, featuring remixes by Brian Eno and longtime collaborator and co-producer Adrian Sherwood.

In 2021, the Canadian doom metal band New Age Doom released Lee “Scratch” Perry’s Guide to the Universe, an experimental mashup of heavy metal, electronics, jazz, and drone and one of the last collaborations for Perry before his death at the age of 85 on August 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho4t5_0h4sROBU00

A pioneer of dub and a reggae magician who produced and collaborated with everyone from Bob Marley and the Wailers to The Clash, The Beastie Boys, and Keith Richards and helped ignite the earlier careers of reggae artists like Marley, The Heptones, Max Romero, and Junior Murvin, continued making and releasing new material up until his death in 2021.

This year, the Criterion Channel also debuted the documentary on the legend, The Upsetter: The Life & Music of Lee “Scratch” Perry.

“I’m telling you from my heart what my heart say,” Perry told American Songwriter in 2020. “I am a writer. I’m a fighter. I’m a biter. I’m a healer. I’m not a stealer. I’m not a killer. I’m a pillar.”

Read the full 2020 American Songwriter interview with Lee “Scratch” Perry HERE.

Photo: Lea Jobson

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
AOL Corp

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Adrian Sherwood
Person
Brian Eno
AOL Corp

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

Lauv Heals His Inner Child on Irresistible Sophomore Album, ‘All 4 Nothing’

Pop music got a little more lively today. San Franciso-hailing singer/songwriter Lauv has dropped his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, which follows his 2020 LP debut, How I’m Feeling. The new 13-track record is Lauv—born Ari Leff—at his most creatively uninhibited. Each track features Lauv’s straight-up storytelling, which often emerged from the artist’s ability to freestyle lyrics on a mic while making the record. Oh, and those pop hooks? Irresistible.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists

Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocals are immense, and the catalog of songs she’s written is just as comparable. Writing or co-writing 18 of her 19 No. 1 hits, Carey holds the record for spending the most number of weeks—77 to be exact—in the number one spot as a songwriter. She’s even one of few artists to have four No. 1 singles off one album—her 1990 self-titled debut—and penned her first hit “Visions of Love” when she was just 17.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#Rarities#Dj#The Upsetters#Upsetters Classics#Canadian
American Songwriter

Mötley Crüe Mistaken for Their Parody Act Foes Steel Panther in Prime Video Doc Poster

No one could blame you for mixing up the horde of hair-heavy, ’80s glam metal bands at first glance – unless you’re Amazon Prime, then people will for sure call you out big time. The streaming service recently committed the highly meme-able sin of not only confusing two bands but two bands from two completely different eras who also don’t have the best relationship.
ROCK MUSIC
EW.com

Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music

A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review

Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard

In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Nickelback

Ah, Nickelback… they’re a controversial bunch. The group was one of the most successful bands of the early ’00s and yet somehow has earned the seemingly universal title of “most-hated band in the world” —they are the brunt of so many memes that we’ve lost count.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy