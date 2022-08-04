ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pEDI_0h4sQbQc00

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Aug. 2.

The 61-year-old singer, who has lived in Franklin, Tennessee for more than a decade, got on the Opry stage to perform Mötley Crüe’s 1985 ballad “Home Sweet Home” along with the Opry house band and singer-songwriter Cherish Lee, daughter of country legend Johnny Lee and Dallas actress Charlene Tilton.

Tuesday night (Aug 2) Opry announcer and morning radio show host Bill Cody introduced Neil and called him an “international superstar, accomplished businessman, heartfelt philanthropist, and his unmistakable voice led the greatest rock songs of a generation.”

“I moved to Tennessee seven years ago, and I live in Franklin out by Leiper’s Fork, and I see some friends and family out here, and I want to thank you guys for coming out,” said Neil before his performance. “This is really a chilling thing…to be, standing up here, you know.”

The Grand Ole Opry shared a short video of Neil’s performance on Twitter with the caption: “The Opry has a long-standing tradition of inviting guest artists into the circle, and we were thrilled to continue that tradition with [Vince Neil] tonight! Congratulations on your Opry debut!”

Neil responded with his own post, saying “OMG, we are here live [at the Opry]. Thank you Cherish Lee for joining us.”

Mötley Crüe has its own unique connection to country music. In 2014, Mötley Records and Eleven Seven Music collaborated on a country music tribute to the band, Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe, featuring countrified covers of the band’s biggest hits by LeAnn Rimes, Florida Georgia Line, Justin Moore, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, and more.

“Young country is really the new rock and roll,” said Neil backstage at the 2014 CMT Music Awards. “And that’s what’s pretty exciting. You see guys with long hair and guitars. It’s pretty cool.”

The band is currently on a break from The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett, which kicked off in June 2022 and will conclude on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
E! News

Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring

Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Charlene Tilton
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ole Opry#Cmt Music Awards
musictimes.com

Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour

Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
MUSIC
Kerrang

I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence

For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville

Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx slams musicians who use Mötley Crüe for clout

Nikki Sixx has apparently had enough of other musicians dropping Motley Crue’s name for clout, and has shared his displeasure on Twitter. “Whenever other musicians start to slag us I usually look them up and realize they are in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour, or something to YOU using my or our name. Things that make you go hmmmmm!!” The bassist tweeted.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard

In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
ROCK MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy