Credit cards: Everything you always wanted to know but were afraid to ask

Meet my work friend group: Carlos, Ella, Matt, and Rose. Twenty-somethings that connected after joining a tech company. We accepted the same position with a non-negotiable salary. “I need to stop spending so much money!” is something we often say, whether we’re at a pregame deciding what bar to go to first or having brunch to recover from last night’s festivities. As much as we can be bad influences on each other when it comes to money matters, we try to keep each other in check (keyword: try).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO