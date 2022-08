CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte homicide was shot and killed by police in Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday, police said. The suspect, who hasn't been named, was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, with one of the officers killing the suspect. An officer was hurt during the incident but is expected to recover.

CLEMMONS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO