MedicalXpress
More young Americans are dying of heart failure
A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds. Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well as it should, leading to symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the legs. The condition is treatable, but it can prove deadly if it progresses to a severe stage.
Freethink
Harvard scientists closer to solving centuries-old heart mystery
Researchers at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) believe they have taken a step towards solving a centuries-old heart muscle mystery — and towards the ability to eventually fabricate entire human hearts for transplantation. Using a new form of textile manufacturing, akin to...
Nature.com
Cellular senescence: the good, the bad and the unknown
Cellular senescence is a ubiquitous process with roles in tissue remodelling, including wound repair and embryogenesis. However, prolonged senescence can be maladaptive, leading to cancer development and age-related diseases. Cellular senescence involves cell-cycle arrest and the release of inflammatory cytokines with autocrine, paracrine and endocrine activities. Senescent cells also exhibit morphological alterations, including flattened cell bodies, vacuolization and granularity in the cytoplasm and abnormal organelles. Several biomarkers of cellular senescence have been identified, including SA-Î²gal, p16 and p21; however, few markers have high sensitivity and specificity. In addition to driving ageing, senescence of immune and parenchymal cells contributes to the development of a variety of diseases and metabolic disorders. In the kidney, senescence might have beneficial roles during development and recovery from injury, but can also contribute to the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Therapies that target senescence, including senolytic and senomorphic drugs, stem cell therapies and other interventions, have been shown to extend lifespan and reduce tissue injury in various animal models. Early clinical trials confirm that senotherapeutic approaches could be beneficial in human disease. However, larger clinical trials are needed to translate these approaches to patient care.
Nature.com
mRNA booster vaccination protects aged mice against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant evades vaccine-induced immunity. While a booster dose of ancestral mRNA vaccines effectively elicits neutralizing antibodies against variants, its efficacy against Omicron in older adults, who are at the greatest risk of severe disease, is not fully elucidated. Here, we evaluate multiple longitudinal immunization regimens of mRNA BNT162b2 to assess the effects of a booster dose provided >8 months after the primary immunization series across the murine lifespan, including in aged 21-month-old mice. Boosting dramatically enhances humoral and cell-mediated responses with evidence of Omicron cross-recognition. Furthermore, while younger mice are protected without a booster dose, boosting provides sterilizing immunity against Omicron-induced lung infection in aged 21-month-old mice. Correlational analyses reveal that neutralizing activity against Omicron is strongly associated with protection. Overall, our findings indicate age-dependent vaccine efficacy and demonstrate the potential benefit of mRNA booster immunization to protect vulnerable older populations against SARS-CoV-2 variants.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric obesity is a complex condition with multiple subtypes
Approximately one third of children in the United States are overweight or obese. A study publishing August 4th in PLOS Digital Health by Elizabeth Campbell at Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and colleagues suggests that childhood obesity may be associated with an array of underlying medical conditions. Childhood obesity...
neurologylive.com
Using Nonamnestic Cognitive Symptoms to Predict Trajectories of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Jagan A. Pillai, MD, PhD
The neurologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health detailed new findings on whether initial cognitive symptoms have similar rates of functional decline across a handful of neurodegenerative disorders. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. Understanding patients’ functional decline trajectory remains an important, but challenging,...
Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells
Researchers at Yale used new technology to reanimate dead pig cells leading to a potential breakthrough for organ transplants. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the director of transplant ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine Brendan Parent to discuss the possibilities of revolutionizing the procedure and potential unintended consequences. Aug. 5, 2022.
Breakthrough as scientists successfully revive dead pig organs
Scientists have restored blood circulation and other cell functions in pigs an hour after their death using new technology that delivers cell-protective fluid to organs and tissues. The findings, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, could help extend the health of human organs during surgery and also make more transplants possible.While the scientists, including those from Yale School of Medicine in the US, did not find any electrical brain activity associated with normal brain function following the procedure, the research confounds conventional wisdom on life and death.“This study demonstrates that our social convention regarding death, ie, as an...
Nature.com
Understanding COVID-19-associated coagulopathy
COVID-19-associated coagulopathy (CAC) is a life-threatening complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms driving this condition are unclear. Evidence supports the concept that CAC involves complex interactions between the innate immune response, the coagulation and fibrinolytic pathways, and the vascular endothelium, resulting in a procoagulant condition. Understanding of the pathogenesis of this condition at the genomic, molecular and cellular levels is needed in order to mitigate thrombosis formation in at-risk patients. In this Perspective, we categorize our current understanding of CAC into three main pathological mechanisms: first, vascular endothelial cell dysfunction; second, a hyper-inflammatory immune response; and last, hypercoagulability. Furthermore, we pose key questions and identify research gaps that need to be addressed to better understand CAC, facilitate improved diagnostics and aid in therapeutic development. Finally, we consider the suitability of different animal models to study CAC.
natureworldnews.com
Nanotechnology: Johns Hopkins University Develop Nanobodies Which Could Cure Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease is known as a neurological disorder affecting the motor and cognitive functions of the brain. Elderly people aged 65 years old and above to be the most affected globally. There is no cure to the degenerative condition. However, a new study says treatment of the disease could be possible, thanks to nanotechnology.
