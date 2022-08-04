Read on www.abcactionnews.com
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
WDW News Today
Halloween Minnie Ears, Skeleton Dance Collectibles, Spooky Ornaments, and More Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Happy Halloween! shopDisney wants to make sure you’re ready for the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on August 12 and has launched a large collection of spooky items today. Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Infant...
WDW News Today
Spirit of Aloha Removed From Sign at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show has finally been removed from a sign inside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village House. The sign is on the second floor of the lobby building and points to Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana. Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Luau...
WDW News Today
New Albus Dumbledore ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Wand Apparates into Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Class is in session at Universal Studios Hollywood, as Professor Albus Dumbledore’s wand from the “Fantastic Beasts” series has arrived. Albus Dumbledore Wand – $59.00 with Interactivity, $49.00 without Interactivity. The wand is...
WDW News Today
New Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack at Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Channel the power of Thor with this Mighty Thor Loungefly backpack, inspired by Jane Foster’s armor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The backpack is available at Super Hero Headquarters in Disney Springs. Mighty Thor Loungefly...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/3/22 (Marvel Mystery Pin Set, Princess Magnets, BoardWalk Construction Continues, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from EPCOT! Today, we’re making our way around the park and Disney’s BoardWalk to see what’s going on. It’s a beautiful, sunny summer day! The park entrance is one of our favorite photo...
disneydining.com
Universal Has A Disney Problem
In the battle of the theme parks, there is only one hard and fast rule: stay relevant. This is often an uphill battle for Disney and Universal. Both resorts battle to dominate the industry and have the highest attendance. The race is neck and neck, but each resort faces its own challenges when it comes to staying relevant.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Walking The Wish’ Full Guided Tour of Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship
We took a full guided tour of the Disney Wish cruise ship during one of the very first voyages, and now we’re bringing you along. This experience is available on all the Disney Cruise Line ships during most voyages, but it has been renamed for The Wish to “Walking the Wish” if you are trying to find in the the DCL Navigator App.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Spooky mayhem occurs in the ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ teaser trailer
With the spooky season rapidly approaching, horror fans can rejoice as the first teaser trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie is finally here. The upcoming movie — based on the popular chain stores of Halloween costumes and decorations — centers around three friends who hide away in a Spirit Halloween store and experience an abundance of terrifying encounters and heart-stopping moments.
WDW News Today
Limited Edition ‘Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular’ MagicBand Released Early
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween Time has almost officially arrived at Walt Disney World, and a limited edition “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” MagicBand is now available early at Magic Kingdom. Limited Edition “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” MagicBand – $39.99...
