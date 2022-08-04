Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022

Read on nick975.com
‘Tuck in shirt’ mindset has Alabama disciplined for national title season
Discipline was the difference between Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship team in 2020 and last year’s group. The Crimson Tide’s squad in 2020 pushed together as a team, and young players responded well to experienced veterans. Last year, most players were about the team, but some were about themselves. Alabama lacked consistent discipline and focus, which led to it losing to Georgia in the CFP National Championship matchup in January. The Tide has a reminder of its shortcoming in the cafeteria inside the players’ facility. A participation trophy from the playoff stares players in the face each day.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne feels Alabama is ‘the perfect piece of the puzzle’
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, and he immediately began his push to help the Crimson Tide land another top in-state defensive lineman prospect. Osborne chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. He told members of the media several factors led to his decision after his announcement. “It...
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 29 WR Christian Leary
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Olympic Legend Will Reportedly Speak To Alabama Football Team On Saturday
Nick Saban is well-known for his ability to bring in big-name speakers for his Alabama football program. According to reports from Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter of 247Sports, the all-time great head coach has landed 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a guest speaker for his program. Phelps and...
Nick and Terry Saban to Dedicate 19th Habitat House in Tuscaloosa Thursday
The king and queen of Alabama Football, Nick and Terry Saban, will dedicate the 19th Habitat for Humanity "championship" house they have funded in Tuscaloosa during a ceremony next Thursday. The incredible philanthropic tradition began in 2012, less than a year after the city was devastated by an EF-4 tornado...
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama TE Cameron Latu will miss time during fall camp
Alabama’s fall camp practice is officially underway but it will be without its starting tight end for the foreseeable future. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his press conference on Thursday that senior Cameron Latu will miss some time and the Crimson Tide will need to lean on the depth behind him for the coming sessions.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Basketball’s Nonconference Schedule is just about filled in. Let’s take a look at it.
The problem with analyzing basketball scheduling is how the pieces come slowly trickling out over the course of half a year or so: here a game, there a preseason invitation; the SEC announces opponents one month, then six weeks later you see whether you’re getting a split or a road or a home date.
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
wbrc.com
1972 Huffman Dixie Youth World Series Baseball Champs 50 Year Reunion
Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts. Chris Stewart joins Mike Dubberly to discuss his perspective in filling in for Eli Gold for Alabama football radio broadcasts. Eli is out indefinitely with unspecified health issues.
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Nebraska woman dies after being struck by vehicle near UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries. In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, a 45-year-old woman from Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner […]
