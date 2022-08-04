Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”

