Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Amanda Seyfried says she 'bent over backwards' to win the role of Glinda in Wicked only to see the part awarded to Ariana Grande
Amanda Seyfried says she 'bent over backwards' to win the role at Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. The 36-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Backstage that she was trying out for the part of the so-called good witch, while shooting The Dropout. For her portrayal of...
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Mom posts photo of baby girl who looks like Woody Harrelson – and Woody Harrelson responds
People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild. On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling...
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role
Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way. Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Reunites With Costar Chris Meloni For Season 3′
The temperatures outside may be continuing to soar as we move further into the summer months. However, Fall is just around the corner on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, as the cast reunites to film the Law & Order spin-off’s third season. And, one of the stars of the popular crime drama NBC TV series is sharing the excitement from the set.
There's a major culture shift inside Netflix. Insiders describe less 'candor' and more 'fear-based' decisions.
This week we're looking at the major culture shift inside Netflix, how the way you get paid is about to change, and tips from super savers.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Adds Two New Cast Members, Including New Medical Examiner
CSI: Vegas has added two new faces to its cast as recurring characters. For Season 2, fans will meet Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone as the series bids farewell to two original stars. Amini will play Sonya, an overly passionate and by-the-book head medical examiner. And Johnstone will star as...
After Fast X Director Justin Lin Dropped Out, Michelle Rodriguez Says New Director Brought Something Fast Hasn’t Had For ‘A Very Long Time’
Michelle Rodriguez has some strong words of praise for the new Fast X director.
Melanie Griffith’s ’80s Film ‘Working Girl’ Is Getting A Remake
Actress and singer Selena Gomez is reportedly working on a remake of the 1988 film Working Girl. The comedy classic starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack. Selena is in talks to produce the series that will air on Hulu. In the original movie, Tess...
