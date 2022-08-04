ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
Vibe

Angelica Ross To Star In ‘Chicago’ On Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Angelica Ross is taking her talents to Broadway. The Pose star has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the theater rendition of Chicago, according to Broadway. The drama is set to run at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 12 and play the role through November 6. With her debut role, Ross becomes the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show.More from VIBE.comIs LGBTQ+ Representation Enough? Dyllón Burnside Talks On-Screen Queerness, 'Pose,' And Where True Revolution BeginsPost Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For CharityIdris...
TheDailyBeast

Angelica Ross Is First Openly Trans Actress to Play Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Angelica Ross is set to become the first openly trans actress to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross, who played Candy Ferocity in FX’s groundbreaking show Pose, will perform for eight weeks beginning Sept 12. Ross is also founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ trans people in the tech sphere. Her stint in Broadway’s longest-running revival is the latest in a series of significant roles for trans actors on Broadway, following the history-making Tony nomination this year for L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop)—the first time a trans person has been nominated in any acting category. In 2018 Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels. In a statement, Anthony Allen Ramos, VP of communications and talent at LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, said, “Chicago’s Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
