Forsyth County Missionary Union members attend state convention

Read on wschronicle.com
Related
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
wallstreetwindow.com
NC Pre-Kindergarten Program Enrollment In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Children who turn four by August 31, 2022 may be eligible for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program. The NC Pre-K program provides high-quality, early childhood experiences to four-year-old children. The Rockingham County Partnership for Children is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Contact: Adina Tompkins for more information 336-342-9676...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
WXII 12
NC A&T University receives $23 million in funding for workforce training program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce were in Greensboro Wednesday to present a grant funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to North Carolina A&T State University. Connecting people to jobs is the goal of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge...
wschronicle.com
AAMPED, local Alphas, help young men prepare for the future
For some the transition from middle school to high school can be a challenge. With a new school, teachers, and classmates, on top of a new schedule and responsibilities, it’s easy to see why. To help ease that transition, last week Crosby Scholars’ AAMPED (African-American Males Pursuing Educational Dreams) program partnered with the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Pi Lambda Chapter) to host a week-long leadership camp for young men who will be headed to high school this fall.
“It’s going to have a ripple effect”; Youth housing program predicted to help twice as many young adults with expansion
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In a time when more young adults need help, the Youth Focused backed housing initiative known as HEARTH has expanded the number of people it can help at a single time. HEARTH stands for Hope Empowerment And Resiliency Through Housing, and has helped dozens of young adults find their […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wschronicle.com
Johnathan Stowe will lead his first congregation
On Aug. 14th, Pastor Johnathan Stowe will deliver his first sermon as pastor-elect of Westside Missionary Baptist Church in Robbins, North Carolina. Stowe has been around the ministry since being born, but his calling came later as others saw it in him before he did himself. “My father is a...
wfdd.org
Report takes aim at EPA, WFU, and local officials over Weaver fire response
A recent study claims local officials and environmental agencies downplayed hazardous air conditions during the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire — and more should have been done to alert the public. Some of the highest levels of fine particulate matter during the incident were measured at Wake Forest University.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
WMBF
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach. City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday. The city added that no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
wschronicle.com
WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson announces retirement
Last week Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced that she will be retiring from the department in December. Thompson has spent her entire career with the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). A native of Detroit, she joined the local police department in 1994. She has served in the Patrol Division, Recruiting Unit, Training Division and the Criminal Investigations Division. She also served as one of the departmental commanders of the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team, before she was named WSPD’s 15th chief 2017.
wfdd.org
Guilford County offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Guilford County health officials are offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits at 10 sites across the county. The new approach marks a shift away from the big public testing sites and clinics that the county had used in the past. Instead, the free COVID testing kits will be distributed through community sites.
starvedrock.media
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson returns to national stage at CPAC in Texas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and highest-elected Republican, is taking to the national political stage again this weekend. Robinson is shown on the same billboard as former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity and Sen. Ted Cruz in promotion of CPAC 22 Texas, which opened […]
Burlington Police Department seek input from community to make improvements
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police department is hosting sessions with community members to help develop their new strategic plan. The department makes a new plan every three years. Each time they work to listen to the community's needs to improve current plans. At Wednesday night's meeting, Chief Brian...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
Comments / 0