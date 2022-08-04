Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The History Of The Michigan Elks Association
The Michigan Elks was founded in 1904 by the then first State President James O’Hara from St. Joseph Lodge, which is now currently the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Lodge #541. The first lodge in the state of Michigan was Detroit #34 which is now currently Royal Oak-Detroit #34. The Michigan Elks established the Michigan Major Project in 1957 and the Michigan Elks Charitable Grant Fund (Gold Key) in 1985. On a side note, since 1989, Port Huron Elks Lodge #343 has held an annual Gold Key Golf Outing, our 33rd year on August 13, 2022.
Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day is Aug. 14
A baseball game, complete with players in vintage uniforms utilizing the rules and customs from games from the 19th Century will highlight Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day this Sunday. The free event is set for Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Gratiot Light Station,...
Additional water testing does not detect hexavalent chromium following Wixom release
Testing, analysis continues; do-not-contact recommendation remains. By The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Testing conducted over the weekend by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) did not detect the presence of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River system downstream of a chemical release.
2022 Port Huron Northern Football Preview
Here is a preview of the 2022 Port Huron Northern Football team with Jason Berndt. Jason interviews the head coach Larry Roelens. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote...
School Safety Training at SC4
In October 2021 the Office of Community Policing Services (COPS) approved a $27,871 grant under the 2021 COPS STOP School Violence: School Violence Prevention Program to the Port Huron Police Department. These federal funds are awarded over a two year period to enhance school safety for the area schools and college. A local match of $9,291 was required to receive this award.
Blue Water Talk: Hosted by Jim White , Jim talks with Carol Middleton , Associate Broker for Coldwell Bankers.
On this episode of Blue Water Talk, Jim White discusses buying Homes. The incentives for buying homes in The Blue Water Area. For more information about Jim’s business visit his website, Luxurybath.com. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online...
Three Detroiters named ‘Jazz Masters’ by National Endowment for the Arts
A trio of Detroiters have been named Jazz Masters by National Endowment for the Arts: Drummer Louis Hayes, saxophonist Kenny Garrett and violinist Regina Carter. Each musician will receive a $25,000 stipend and will be honored at a public concert on April 1, 2023 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
