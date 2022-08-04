Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Update: Hubbell Pond in Milford area focus of today’s testing
LANSING, Mich. – State investigators today focused on the Hubbell Pond area in Milford, where two test samples from yesterday showed a low-level presence of a toxic chemical released into the Huron River system by a manufacturing company. Two crews from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
MDHHS issues RFP for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of–home placement. Funding for this initiative is being provided by the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Mental Health Diversion Council with its Fiscal Year 2023 allocation.
Dr. Bali earns Hospice Medical Director certification
Port Huron, MI – Doru Bali, MD, FACEP, HMDC, was recently granted the prestigious Hospice Medical Director Certified (HMDC) credential by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board. Dr. Bali serves as Medical Director at Visiting Nurse Association & Blue Water Hospice. This recognition is a result of required clinical and leadership hospice experience, a comprehensive written examination, as well as his commitment to improving the quality of end-of-life care. Only 29 physicians in the State of Michigan currently hold the HMDC credential, Dr. Bali is the only one certified in St. Clair County.
Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day is Aug. 14
A baseball game, complete with players in vintage uniforms utilizing the rules and customs from games from the 19th Century will highlight Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day this Sunday. The free event is set for Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Gratiot Light Station,...
The History Of The Michigan Elks Association
The Michigan Elks was founded in 1904 by the then first State President James O’Hara from St. Joseph Lodge, which is now currently the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Lodge #541. The first lodge in the state of Michigan was Detroit #34 which is now currently Royal Oak-Detroit #34. The Michigan Elks established the Michigan Major Project in 1957 and the Michigan Elks Charitable Grant Fund (Gold Key) in 1985. On a side note, since 1989, Port Huron Elks Lodge #343 has held an annual Gold Key Golf Outing, our 33rd year on August 13, 2022.
