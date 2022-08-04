The Michigan Elks was founded in 1904 by the then first State President James O’Hara from St. Joseph Lodge, which is now currently the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Lodge #541. The first lodge in the state of Michigan was Detroit #34 which is now currently Royal Oak-Detroit #34. The Michigan Elks established the Michigan Major Project in 1957 and the Michigan Elks Charitable Grant Fund (Gold Key) in 1985. On a side note, since 1989, Port Huron Elks Lodge #343 has held an annual Gold Key Golf Outing, our 33rd year on August 13, 2022.

