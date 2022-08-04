Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Spinal Column
Local voters say ‘yes’ to ballot proposals
In general, local elections, such as school board elections and municipal elections (city/village councils, etc.), do not have primaries; however, several communities The Spinal Column covers had proposals – primarily for millages – on their ballots. The response was overwhelmingly positive in the communities our newspaper covers. Charter...
Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day is Aug. 14
A baseball game, complete with players in vintage uniforms utilizing the rules and customs from games from the 19th Century will highlight Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day this Sunday. The free event is set for Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Gratiot Light Station,...
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Clinton Township ends 22-year environmental order
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — After more than 22 years of compliance and work, the Clinton Township Board of Trustees announced it had finally completed “Administrative Consent Order SW00-002” at its July 25 meeting. Placed on the township on March 3, 2000, the order required the township to change...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Bathrooms, water and electrical systems are first up in Michigan’s $250M plan to improve state parks
Michigan is about to start spending $250 million that was earmarked this year for state parks improvements. Two “shovel ready” projects will break ground this fall at Straits State Park and Cheboygan State Park. The work is something “for campers to get excited” about, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MDHHS issues RFP for planning and implementing evidence-based services and research-supported services for juvenile justice-involved youth
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to assist communities with planning and implementation of evidence-based services to promote and preserve community-based placement for juvenile justice-involved youth who may be otherwise placed into out-of–home placement. Funding for this initiative is being provided by the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Mental Health Diversion Council with its Fiscal Year 2023 allocation.
Update: Hubbell Pond in Milford area focus of today’s testing
LANSING, Mich. – State investigators today focused on the Hubbell Pond area in Milford, where two test samples from yesterday showed a low-level presence of a toxic chemical released into the Huron River system by a manufacturing company. Two crews from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
Dr. Bali earns Hospice Medical Director certification
Port Huron, MI – Doru Bali, MD, FACEP, HMDC, was recently granted the prestigious Hospice Medical Director Certified (HMDC) credential by the Hospice Medical Director Certification Board. Dr. Bali serves as Medical Director at Visiting Nurse Association & Blue Water Hospice. This recognition is a result of required clinical and leadership hospice experience, a comprehensive written examination, as well as his commitment to improving the quality of end-of-life care. Only 29 physicians in the State of Michigan currently hold the HMDC credential, Dr. Bali is the only one certified in St. Clair County.
Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
Lawsuit filed against police, Macomb County prosecutor for protester’s arrest
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A local activist believes he was wrongly arrested and charged for exercising his right to protest in Shelby Township in 2020. Two years later, the claim is headed to federal court. The Rev. W.J. Rideout Jr. and others staged the 2020 protest that blocked the intersection...
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
It's the third time an invasive carp has been caught beyond the barriers since 2010.
