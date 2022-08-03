ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Madonna
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Soul Screwed Series

On-and-Off Girlfriend Murdered Missing S.C. Boyfriend Who Was Discovered in a Fresh GraveAccording to Officials.

According to WSPA, the female whom officers incriminated in her so-called boyfriend’s disappearance is currently facing charges of murder. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, who was apprehended before the accusations is in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying information to detectives working on the case for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#French#Poker
Daily Mail

Louisiana woman is arrested after trying to hire killer on RentAHitman.com to take out her love rival

A New Orleans woman is facing murder-for-hire charges after she inadvertently tried to book a hitman to take out a love rival on a website that is linked to the FBI. Zandra Ellis, 33, was taken into custody by the feds this week in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Louisiana after discussing the hit with an undercover agent, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years

The descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari

A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy