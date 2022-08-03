Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
NME
Lady Gaga dognapper sentenced to prison as alleged shooter, mistakenly released from jail, is rearrested
A California court has sentenced one of the three men charged with the armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, which resulted in the theft of the singer’s dogs. The news comes on the same day that one of those three accused, who was mistakenly released from jail due to a “clerical error” earlier this year, was recaptured by police.
A member of the group that stole Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shot her dog walker was sentenced to 4 years in jail
Jaylin Keyshawn White, now 20, was handed his sentence for one charge of second-degree robbery.
AOL Corp
Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker back in custody after mistaken release
Almost four months after he was mistakenly freed from custody in Los Angeles, a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in a robbery was captured Wednesday, officials said. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested in Palmdale, a city north of L.A., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out
On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
On-and-Off Girlfriend Murdered Missing S.C. Boyfriend Who Was Discovered in a Fresh GraveAccording to Officials.
According to WSPA, the female whom officers incriminated in her so-called boyfriend’s disappearance is currently facing charges of murder. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, who was apprehended before the accusations is in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying information to detectives working on the case for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28.
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Louisiana woman is arrested after trying to hire killer on RentAHitman.com to take out her love rival
A New Orleans woman is facing murder-for-hire charges after she inadvertently tried to book a hitman to take out a love rival on a website that is linked to the FBI. Zandra Ellis, 33, was taken into custody by the feds this week in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Louisiana after discussing the hit with an undercover agent, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Georgia woman fatally shot by husband while holding grandchild
A Georgia woman was shot and killed at her home by her estranged husband Sunday night after he accused her of having another man at her home. The suspect, Salomon Ramos, is now wanted for the murder of Angeles Santos. The estranged couple's son, Uriel Ramos, said his mother was...
BET
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to the...
Black man beaten by police after allegedly running stop sign suffering ‘severe psychological trauma,’ dad says
Brandon Calloway had traveled halfway across Tennessee, along with his girlfriend and her friend, to stay with his dad for a night when he decided to pick up a DoorDash order so he could treat his girlfriend to a nice dinner while in town. But while returning from the delivery,...
Jury weighs guilt of wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari
A jury is weighing the guilt of a wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart on a 2016 African safari trip, so he could be with his longtime mistress. The stakes are high for 67-year-old Lawrence Rudolph, who will face a possible death penalty if the panel of six men and six women vote to convict him of murdering Bianca Rudolph – his wife of 34 years.
