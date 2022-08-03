ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal

The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Yardbarker

Five things to watch for during Raiders camp this week

The Las Vegas Raiders breezed through their Hall of Fame Game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. All things considered, the team put out a good product causing Josh McDaniels' homecoming to be successful. Now, Las Vegas is shifting its focus to the following week. With a Week 2 matchup against...
LAS VEGAS, NV

