Israel Extends Gaza Crossing Shutdown Over Retaliation Fears

International Business Times
Israel Re-opens Gaza Crossings As Truce With Palestinians Holds
Israel reopened border crossings into Gaza on Monday following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with the militant Islamic Jihad group that ended the most serious outbreak of fighting around the volatile Palestinian enclave in more than a year. At least 44 people, including 15 children, were killed in 56 hours of violence...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Ukrainian Army Continues To Successfully Force Russian Soldiers To Retreat
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again successfully forced Russian troops to retreat from their positions as the war entered its 165th day, according to a report. The Ukrainian army stopped Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of Slovyansk, Verkhnokamyanske, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Vershnya and Blahodatny, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said in a report published Sunday.
Amid global alarm, Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday, as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for the attacks while seeking to address fears that their battle for control of the plant might trigger catastrophe.
Russia tells U.S. it is suspending inspections under START weapons treaty
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia has told the United States it is suspending inspection activities under the START arms control treaty, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that Moscow remains committed to all provisions of the treaty.
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
Ukraine's Nuclear Chief Calls For Military-free Zone At Zaporizhzhia Plant
The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom called on Monday for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be made a military-free zone, warning of the risk of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster after the site was hit by shelling. He called for a team of peacekeepers to be deployed...
More Ukraine Grain Sets Sail As New Strike Hits Nuclear Site
Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. Odessa regional authorities, meanwhile, announced that another two grain shipments were due to leave on Monday. Kyiv's infrastructure ministry wrote on...
US Calls On Russia To Stop Military Activity At Nuclear Sites
The White House called on Russia on Monday to cease all military operations around nuclear facilities in Ukraine. "Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight to Kentucky, where President Joe Biden is to tour flood-damaged areas.
Russia Dismissed 6 Commanders Due To Army's 'Poor Performance' In Ukraine: UK Intel
Russia has dismissed six commanders due to their "poor performance" in the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. As per the British intelligence update published Sunday, the dismissed commanders included General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko of the Eastern Military District; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev of the Western Military District; General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was given overall command over the invasion; and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko of the Southern Grouping of Forces.
Any Attack On A Nuclear Plant 'Suicidal': UN Chief Guterres
Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under...
Exclusive-Bolsonaro Election Concerns Stall U.S. Javelin Missiles Sale To Brazil-sources
A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters. Brazil's bid to acquire some 220...
Chad And Rebels Sign Peace Deal In Qatar Ahead Of National Dialogue
Chad's transitional authorities and rebel groups signed a peace agreement in Doha on Monday ahead of a broad national reconciliation dialogue to take place later this month. A signing ceremony for the agreement, which included the parties agreeing to take part in a national, inclusive dialogue, was attended by more than 30 rebel groups and followed months of talks in the Qatari capital.
