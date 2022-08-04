Read on talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
Easton Choral Arts Society Invites Singers to Open Rehearsals
Summer is flying by, while ECAS searches for a new director to replace Wes Lockfaw. In the meantime, the ECAS music committee has chosen the program for December’s “Christmas Around the World” concert. Rehearsals will begin on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., starting August 23 at Christ Church in Easton. However, ECAS is not a church choir.
The Mediation Room: The Role of Lawyers in Mediation
In Montgomery County, where we used to live, we had more lawyers per square mile than anywhere in the United States…or so they said. In Talbot, we may not have that many, but according to the Talbot County Bar Association there are 106 current members. A question I often get is, “If I go to mediation do I need a lawyer?” The simple answer is that it is not required. Mediation is a straightforward process, not governed by complicated court rules and legal procedure. Most people can successfully navigate the process on their own. Further, people who are mediating are less likely to need an advocate since they are trying to find common ground and compromise. They are not trying to convince a judge or jury of their position. The participants decide the outcome, not the mediator or the court. Of course, if you are in the midst of a legal action, you likely have an attorney already. Your decision concerns their role in the mediation process.
Baltimore Country Cousin Applique Quilt Class
Come join us for a lovely quilt adventure at the Fiber Arts Center! In this class we will be focusing on the hand applique techniques to render four beautiful quilt blocks to make a wonderful quilted wall hanging/quilt. Each month we will construct a block and learn how to applique stems, flowers, circles and more. You will become quite adept at appliquing lovely designs! Contact instructor, Kay Butler for further questions: 410-829-5136 or email: mrs.kay.butler@gmail.com.
Senior Nation: Water Workouts by Susan Covey
Did you know you can get all the cardiovascular, muscle strengthening and flexibility benefits you need in water? Done correctly, water workouts can give you the same fitness gains as land workouts, including improving balance. Water’s buoyancy supports the body’s weight and significantly reduces stress on weight-bearing joints, bones and...
