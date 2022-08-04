Letter to the editor: Liberty County residents cannot bear more tax burden

Read on bluebonnetnews.com
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET
Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax rate enables the public to evaluate the relationship between taxes for...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A READER SHARES HIS EXPERIENCE WITH THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT
I wanted to share my experience at the Appraisal District- Montgomery County today:. I had a formal hearing today in regards to my new (10 yr old) house I purchased in May 2021 in Montgomery County. In April this year, I received my proposed property taxes from MCAD which showed...
bluebonnetnews.com
Railroad bridge medallions saved from the scrap heap by Liberty man
Preserving the two railroad bridge spans over the Trinity River in Liberty might be “water under the bridge” as they have since been cut up for scrap, but a Liberty historian, Ron Blake, has ensured that the steel medallions marking the installation dates of the two bridges will be kept for future generations to enjoy.
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ILLEGAL BURN HAS FIREFIGHTERS BUSY IN WEST MONTGOMERY COUNTY
A burn pile in the 5400 Block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire this afternoon and left one person injured. The fire grew to 6 acres before Firefighters from ESD 3, Magnolia, Woodlands, and Conroe could bring it under control. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire. One resident suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
austincountynewsonline.com
Sealy City Council Gets Allen’s Creek Reservoir Update [VIDEO]
The Sealy City Council was given an update on the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project during the July 19th City Council Meeting by Kathy Dominquez. We had reported on the project being placed on hold in a presentation given Dominquez to Austin County Commissioners Court back in a 2014 article/video which you can read/watch HERE. But, for those unfamiliar with the Allen’s Creek Reservoir Project, here is a brief synopsis of it from The Brazos River Authority’s Website:
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 8/6/22
IN SHELTER – A369986. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/06/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Polk County firefighters made progress to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
fox26houston.com
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
mocomotive.com
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Robert “Bob” John Eizenhoefer
Robert “Bob” John Eizenhoefer, 71 of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to the late John Christian and Verna Merlene Tuttle Eizenhoefer. Bob was employed with NOV Tuboscope, in Channelview and was a pipe inspector for twenty-eight years.
Click2Houston.com
HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
