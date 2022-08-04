ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: Lyn-J Dixon debuts with Tennessee during fall training camp

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20637F_0h4s86AH00

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon committed to Tennessee Wednesday.

Dixon took part in Tennessee’s fourth fall training camp practice on Thursday.

He played at Clemson from 2018-21.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson.

He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon decommitted from the Vols in Oct. 2017. Dixon signed with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2017. He enrolled at Clemson in June 2018 from Taylor County High School in Butler, Georgia.

Below are photos of Dixon during his first practice with the Vols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dUNH_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrsER_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4YD2_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVXYA_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYKLy_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVE6F_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32viM3_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdO72_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC5hc_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLhVC_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jbr11_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ty4Tl_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqH0Q_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmYLJ_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orDLb_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nivh_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzfiO_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4z33_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhRgO_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArHi9_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FysK_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdHlf_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EH1G0_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RjHa_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJHVV_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmvPt_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2PFO_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RJJz_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIA7i_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKk7H_0h4s86AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdnvh_0h4s86AH00

