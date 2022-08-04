PHOTOS: Lyn-J Dixon debuts with Tennessee during fall training camp

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon committed to Tennessee Wednesday.

Dixon took part in Tennessee’s fourth fall training camp practice on Thursday.

He played at Clemson from 2018-21.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson.

He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon decommitted from the Vols in Oct. 2017. Dixon signed with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2017. He enrolled at Clemson in June 2018 from Taylor County High School in Butler, Georgia.

Below are photos of Dixon during his first practice with the Vols.