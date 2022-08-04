Relive Wynonna Judd’s Powerful Return to CMA Fest [Watch]

Read on y95country.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Opens Up About Life Since Show, New Music
Noah Thompson has new music out on Friday. It’s a studio version of his cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which he performed during the Showstoppers round of American Idol. He calls the performance a “big turning point” for his trajectory on the show. “It’s been...
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
WATCH: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Surprise FaceTime Fans After Concert
When country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood show up for their fans, they really show up. The country music couple was in Buffalo this weekend for an unforgettable concert performance. A performance where the duo no doubt wowed their fans – as they always do. But, some lucky...
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Announces Major Career Move
Lauren Alaina announced her presence to the music world during the tenth season of American Idol. After it was all said and done, Alaina came in second. However, her performance on the show was enough to land her a recording contract with Mercury Records/Universal Music Group Nashville. Since then, the Georgia native has released three studio albums and has landed as many singles on the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Luke Combs Delivers High-Powered Performance on ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special [Watch]
Country music fans had the chance to relive the 2022 CMA Fest, which took place in Nashville from June 9-12, during Aug. 3's CMA Fest television special on ABC. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the broadcast featured 30 performances from the festival's Nissan Stadium stage, and Luke Combs riled up the crowd with two of his hits.
Dan + Shay’s Latest Single, ‘You,’ Picks Up Where ‘Speechless’ Left Off
Dan + Shay are keeping the feel-good love songs going with their latest single, "You," from their Good Things album. The duo shared with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the song has already seen a positive reaction from fans at shows and on social media, and they've even seen fans use the song at weddings and for other important life moments.
Watch: Motley Crue rocker Vince Neil makes debut at Grand Ole Opry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vince Neil wowed country music fans this week as he performed for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the Motley Crue rocker made his debut Tuesday at the iconic venue in Nashville, Tennessee. “Hey, Vince Neil here making my...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
WATCH: Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ABC’s CMA Fest Special for Song’s 30th Anniversary
Country music is at its best when generations come together. Dierks Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus put on a show for the CMA Fest crowd. ABC aired its special featuring many of the great acts and performances. Among those was a raucous rendition of “Achy Breaky Heart.” Bentley and Cyrus teamed up on this one in honor of the song’s 30th anniversary. A day that should live on forever in the history of country.
Carrie Underwood Helps Barbara Mandrell Celebrate Her 50th Grand Ole Opry Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell stepped away from the limelight nearly two decades ago, but the legend recently made her triumphant return to the stage. Fierce females in country such as Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss, Linda Davis, Jeannie Seely, Janelle Arthur, Mandy Barnett,...
CMA Fest 2022 Live Stream: Time, Next-Day Streaming, Where To Watch CMA Fest Live
Who’s ready for a medley of must-see musical performances? Dierks Bentley and Elle King host CMA Fest 2022!. Filmed in Nashville during the 49th CMA Fest in June, tonight’s music event of the summer features an entertaining mix of can’t-miss collaborations and fun performances. Country music fans can tune in to see Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Zac Brown Band with Darius Rucker, as well as performances by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood. If you can’t watch CMA Fest live, the show will be available for next-day streaming on both ABC.com and Hulu.
