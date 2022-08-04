New Fairfield Board of Finance releases proposed draft public participation policy

Read on wlad.com
Danbury Zoning Commission to consider cannabis establishment regulations
The Danbury Zoning Commission is holding a virtual meeting tonight to continue discussion about proposed regulations for specific adult use cannabis establishments. The public hearing on the proposals closed July 26th and the Commission could take action during their Zoom meeting tonight, at 7:30. A public hearing is being opened...
Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission continuing hearing on TOD application
Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission continuing hearing on TOD application. The Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission is continuing a public hearing tonight into an application for 30 one-bedroom units in a new complex proposed for Whitney Road. The application from Frank & Judith Saunders includes a Site Plan in the Transit Oriented Development Overlay Zone. Tonight's meeting is being held at Bethel Municipal Center in Meeting Room D and via Zoom, at 7pm. The application includes plans for common open spaces, benches and bike racks. 20 percent of planned residential developments in the TOD zone are required to be considered affordable. 6 of the units would be designated as affordable. The property is 1-point-7 acres and has served as a contractor’s yard for the last three decades.
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property
Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property. A Town Meeting has been scheduled in New Fairfield for residents to weigh in on request to purchase a piece of undeveloped municipal land. New Fairfield acquired the land years ago after their were no buyers in a tax sale. During a public hearing on their request, a Putnam County couple said they want to plant flowers and gardens on the .7 acres at 32 Calverton Drive and 39 Fulton Drive, along the Brewster border abutting their property. Since the neighboring owner died, it's become a dumping ground for construction debris and that resident's construction site staging area. New Fairfield is looking for 4-thousand dollars for the proposed land transfers. If approved, the couple would need an 8-24 referral from the Planning Commission to ensure the couple's plans are consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. The Special Town Meeting on September 8th at New Fairfield Senior Center is at 7pm.
Polling location change in Ridgefield due to heat
Due to the extreme heat, some Ridgefield residents will be casting ballots in a different location for today's primary. Voting at District 1 at East Ridge Middle School will take place in the cafeteria. District 2 has no change at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Voting at District 3 Yanity Gym will take place in the Town Hall Annex Conference Room. Parking remains in the Yanity Gym parking area.
Danbury accepts land donation for proposed Career Academy
Danbury accepts land donation for proposed Career Academy. Two parcels of land in Danbury have been donated to the City and the City Council voted unanimously to accept them at their meeting last week. The properties are located adjacent to the proposed site of the Danbury Career Academy. Owner Melvyn Powers and M&M Realty have offered to donate land along Apple Ridge Road, where the Cartus building is currently located. The plot contains the road, the only access to the site, connecting to Kenosia Avenue. A vacant 6,000 acre parcel of land directly adjacent to and associated with the proposed Danbury Career Academy facility/complex was also donated. This is contingent on the City buying the Cartus building. The $164 million proposed school is planned to open in 2024 with the goal of creating a school to accommodate 1,040 high school students and 360 middle school students. The two schools would share some core communal spaces and amenities — the gym, cafeteria, capstone presentation area, blackbox, media center, and health education and fitness rooms.
Danbury to recognize dedication of Alternative Center for Excellence founder Joe Pepin
Danbury officials have signed off on adding honorary names to a City street and a building to recognize the dedication of Alternative Center for Excellence founder Joe Pepin. He also served as ACE principal for over 20 years. Roberts Avenue, where the school is located, would get a secondary name of Joe Pepin Way. The school is located between 9th Avenue and Locust Avenue.
GOP Primary tomorrow in state's 69th House District
There area a couple of statewide primaries tomorrow for registered Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut. There's also a GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District. Two Republicans are also facing off in the state's 69th House District representing Southbury, New Milford, Bridgewater and Roxbury in the Connecticut General Assembly. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.
CIFC to unveil new Health Center name, logo
The Connecticut Institute For Communities is celebrating National Community Health Center week this week with a ribbon cutting event. The Danbury-based non-profit providing health, education, and housing programs is opening its 8,500-square foot addition. Their new Health Center name and logo will also be unveiled. There's a free Community Health Fair tomorrow featuring over 20 community organizations. CIFC doctors will offer free blood pressure & glucose checks, attendees can visit with Stewie the duck and learn about water safety, and with the Fire Department to learn about fire safety. Music, food, face painting, , games, and Zumba will also be offered. The event is from 12:30 to 4:30pm in the parking lot of the Danbury Community Center at 12 Boughton Street. Parking is available at St. Peter’s Center Street lot.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Danbury today, Saturday in New Fairfield
The state Department of Public Health Griffin Health Mobile Vaccination Team will be holding a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic today in Danbury. Booster doses, including pediatric boosters, will also be available. The clinic is at Danbury Library from noon to 6pm. This is for everyone 6 months and older. COVID-19...
Republican-registered voters in 4th Congressional District voting in Primary
Ridgefield, Redding and other Republican-registered voters in 4th Congressional District municipalities are voting in a Primary today for a candidate to run against Democratic incumbent Jim Himes in November. The GOP endorsed candidate is former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson. The mother of five adult children says the well-being of...
New Milford creates new parking permit system for River Rd, Sega Meadows
A new permit has been created in New Milford for people looking to park along River Road, in the turn offs, and the back parking lot at Sega Meadows Park. The free permit will be issued for a specific date of the resident's choosing. Mayor Pete Bass says this stems from the illegal parking along the side of the road, which has led to safety concerns of emergency vehicles being able to get by.
Woman dies in Monroe house fire
There was a fatal house fire in Monroe on Friday. The volunteer fire companies responded to Bagburn Hill Road shortly after 9am by a passerby who reported smoke coming from a home. Firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor, which was contained relatively quickly. One adult female resident perished inside the home. There were no other civilian or firefighter injuries. Monroe Fire Department extended their condolences to the family of the deceased, and thanked mutual aid partners for their assistance in rotating out crews and providing station coverage as firefighter contended with the hot weather and challenging conditions inside the home. The Monroe and State Police Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.
Downed wires sparked weekend brush fire in Redding
One weekend brush fire in Redding is under investigation by DEEP and Aquarion Police as it burned land along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The other major brush fire in Redding happened Sunday afternoon in the Georgetown district. Downed wires sparked that blaze. About an acre burned along Portland Avenue. While a tree limb was involved, fire officials say they're not sure to what exactly caused the wires to come down. The fire burned between homes, but none were damaged. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they got any closer. Crews were on scene for about two hours.
