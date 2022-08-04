Lake Zoar Authority Marine Patrol reported 102 enforcement actions in July

Read on wlad.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Committee gets update on security, landscaping
The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission has met, the first time in more than a year. They mainly discussed signage and memorial etiquette or guidelines. According to the Newtown Bee, First Selectman Dan Rosenthal noted at the meeting that the driveway gate to the memorial site on Riverside Road has been installed and that the lights are on at night, with security cameras. The memorial will only be open to the public from dawn to dusk and is locked overnight. Rosenthal also gave members an update on vegetation at the site, noting that despite a lack of rain the grass is coming in as expected and the plants are growing. The dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, November 12th.
Southbury Man Describes Buying Home from Man Accused of Not Owning Property
Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a property only to learn you didn’t buy it from the true owner. That’s what Newtown Police says happened to Eugene Tortorici of Southbury. Tortorici’s name was on the lakeside property deed, but Newtown Police say they discovered that he unknowingly bought...
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Connecticut
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
GOP Primary tomorrow in state's 69th House District
There area a couple of statewide primaries tomorrow for registered Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut. There's also a GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District. Two Republicans are also facing off in the state's 69th House District representing Southbury, New Milford, Bridgewater and Roxbury in the Connecticut General Assembly. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for parts of Connecticut
A heat advisory is in effect for Connecticut until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Center for Disease Control advises families to take extra precautions at splash parks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another day of a heat wave here in Connecticut, and lots of families are hitting the pools and splash pads to cool off. Now, the Center for Disease Control is calling parents to take extra precautions. “We’ve been trying to get the splash pad because...
Here’s a list of the first days of school for CT’s districts, organized by date
(WFSB) - The first days of school for Connecticut’s districts are fast approaching. They get underway during the last week of August and continue after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
