Lake Zoar Authority Marine Patrol reported 102 enforcement actions in July

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission has met, the first time in more than a year. They mainly discussed signage and memorial etiquette or guidelines. According to the Newtown Bee, First Selectman Dan Rosenthal noted at the meeting that the driveway gate to the memorial site on Riverside Road has been installed and that the lights are on at night, with security cameras. The memorial will only be open to the public from dawn to dusk and is locked overnight. Rosenthal also gave members an update on vegetation at the site, noting that despite a lack of rain the grass is coming in as expected and the plants are growing. The dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, November 12th.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO