ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Lake Zoar Authority Marine Patrol reported 102 enforcement actions in July

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago
Read on wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)

Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wlad.com

Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Committee gets update on security, landscaping

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission has met, the first time in more than a year. They mainly discussed signage and memorial etiquette or guidelines. According to the Newtown Bee, First Selectman Dan Rosenthal noted at the meeting that the driveway gate to the memorial site on Riverside Road has been installed and that the lights are on at night, with security cameras. The memorial will only be open to the public from dawn to dusk and is locked overnight. Rosenthal also gave members an update on vegetation at the site, noting that despite a lack of rain the grass is coming in as expected and the plants are growing. The dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday, November 12th.
NEWTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southbury Man Describes Buying Home from Man Accused of Not Owning Property

Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a property only to learn you didn’t buy it from the true owner. That’s what Newtown Police says happened to Eugene Tortorici of Southbury. Tortorici’s name was on the lakeside property deed, but Newtown Police say they discovered that he unknowingly bought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#The Marine Patrol
NBC Connecticut

Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wlad.com

GOP Primary tomorrow in state's 69th House District

There area a couple of statewide primaries tomorrow for registered Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut. There's also a GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District. Two Republicans are also facing off in the state's 69th House District representing Southbury, New Milford, Bridgewater and Roxbury in the Connecticut General Assembly. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy