Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach dedicates city bridge to fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH — The legacy of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer now has a permanent place in the city of Myrtle Beach. City officials and first responders gathered in Coastal Grand Circle on Aug. 5 to dedicate and rename the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge (Highway 17 Overpass) in honor of fallen Officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2020. The bridge will be renamed to Patrolman Jacob Hancher Overpass.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Henry Mcmaster
WCBD Count on 2

Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested […]
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Millie

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 6-7 is Millie, an 8-week-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Millie is currently in a foster home and “loves to be held,” shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Because she is in foster care, anyone interested in adopting Millie […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

