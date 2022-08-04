Read on www.wmbfnews.com
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
WMBF
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach. City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday. The city added that no...
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach dedicates city bridge to fallen officer
MYRTLE BEACH — The legacy of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer now has a permanent place in the city of Myrtle Beach. City officials and first responders gathered in Coastal Grand Circle on Aug. 5 to dedicate and rename the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge (Highway 17 Overpass) in honor of fallen Officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2020. The bridge will be renamed to Patrolman Jacob Hancher Overpass.
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Here's how much residents need to make per hour to afford a rental apartment or home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
WMBF
‘This is an honor:’ Community celebrates 100th birthday of North Myrtle Beach WWII veteran
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge is celebrating a century of life in the Grand Strand. Angelo Marzili got help celebrating his 100th birthday from Post 10804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Little River on Friday.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Millie
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 6-7 is Millie, an 8-week-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Millie is currently in a foster home and “loves to be held,” shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Because she is in foster care, anyone interested in adopting Millie […]
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Little River development back in different form after previously denied
LITTLE RIVER — A residential development proposed for one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again, this time in a different form after being previously rejected multiple times over traffic-related concerns. Nearly 200 townhomes were once proposed for 28 acres near the intersection of...
abcnews4.com
Widow of man murdered while vacationing in Myrtle Beach returns to put up memorial
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Staci Wilson didn't know if she'd ever be able to come back to Myrtle Beach after her husband was shot and killed here while on vacation last month. She returned Friday, so she could leave a memorial for Joshua Wilson. Wilson was shot in...
What to expect for tax-free weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians. It goes through Sunday at midnight. Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
